Jimmy Butler Fuels Rumors He Might Be Heading to LA Lakers

Jimmy Butler was headed to Brazil to watch the Copa America soccer tournament this weekend. On Friday, he posted an Instagram story showing himself getting ready for the flight. One interesting note: Butler was sporting a blue Los Angeles Dodgers hat.

Butler has been heavily linked to signing with the Lakers in recent days, as the four-time All-Star seeks a max contract from the highest bidder. The fact the Houston native was wearing a Dodgers hat as he boarded the plane had the internet buzzing with speculation he may have decided to join LeBron James in Los Angeles.

Of course, Butler may just be a fan of the baseball team. There is visual evidence of that, including a photo of him and Derrick Rose attending a Dodgers-Cubs game in 2016. There is nothing weird or speculative about a superstar athlete cheering on the Dodgers, right? Well, maybe.

Either way, the speculation over Butler’s future has reached fever pitch. He has been rumored to be in talks with the Houston Rockets and there are “real rumblings” he may be headed there, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon. The Houston Chronicle has also reported that the team is expected to be “aggressive in their pursuit” of Butler.

Rockets are expected to pursue Butler and be aggressive in their pursuit. Seen as an ideal fit on both ends of court, and in helping push Rockets to the top of the wide-open West. — Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) June 19, 2019

Sixers GM Elton Brand sounded the alarm two days ago when he told reporters that the Sixers’ free agency plan would “make sense soon.” The Sixers are still in the mix to bring Butler back after he helped lead them to the second round of the NBA playoffs. In Saturday’s Instagram story, Butler was hanging out with Remy Ndiaye, the Sixers Player Development Specialist.

It looked like the two may have made the soccer trip to Brazil together, although that hasn’t been confirmed. The two are good friends and Ndiaye could be a big reason why Butler decides to stay in Philadelphia. Ndiaye, a native of Senegal, is a huge soccer fan and came to America when he was 18 to play basketball. For his part, Butler is definitely not showing hand.

never let them see your hand. pic.twitter.com/pAJrA9rbaQ — Jimmy Butler (@JimmyButler) May 22, 2019

Butler already turned down his $19.8 million player option with the Sixers, landing on the free agent market and stating emphatically that he wants a max deal. Again, he never mentioned a city or team in his end-of-season remarks. The Sixers have gone on record saying they will do “whatever it takes” to bring Butler back next season.

“Knock on wood, I will get a max contract no matter where I go,” Butler said. “You always want to be able to win. I think that’s key, for sure. You’re looking at coaches, you’re looking at the city. There’s a lot that goes into it.”

No matter what happens it’s already been a roller-coaster ride during the NBA’s offseason, following the blockbuster trade of Anthony Davis to the Lakers and the never-ending saga around Kawhi Leonard’s next stop. Butler could be the next shoe to drop and everyone wants to know when and where the superstar guard is headed.

