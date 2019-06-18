José Eduardo “Chuky” Ciprián Lebron: 5 Fast Facts

Jose Eduardo “Chuky” Cibrian Lebron is the man who organized the hit on former Boston Red Sox first baseman David Ortiz, Dominican Today confirms. Local authorities say that Ciprian ordered Gabriel Alexander Perez Vizcaino to act as an intermediary to provide about $8,000 to the assassins to carry out the hit.

Alberto Miguel Rodriguez Mota is the man suspected of bankrolling the assassination plot. He is currently at large.

The 43-year old Ortiz was shot in the back while at Dial Bar and Lounge on Santo Domingo Este. Last week, Dominican authorities announced they had detained six people suspected to be connected to the hit, while they are trying to track down four others.

Ortiz underwent successful surgery before being airlifted to Boston. He underwent a second surgery at Mass General Hospital, where he will remain for several days in a stable condition in the ICU, according to the Detroit News.

Here’s what you need to know about Ciprian and his alleged co-conspirators.

1. Ciprian is Serving a 20-Year Sentence for Aggravated Robbery

According to the Daily Mail, Ciprian is one of two people currently in jail that are being questioned by law enforcement officials.

He and Carlos Rafael [Carlos Nike] Álvarez are serving a 20-year sentence for aggravated robbery, while Ciprian is also serving a sentence for murder.

2. Ciprian Allegedly Sent a Photo Via Text of Ortiz to Perez Vizcaino

NEW: A 10th suspect is in police custody in the shooting of David Ortiz.

According to The Hill, an indictment names Perez Vizcaino that alleges he was an intermediary between Ciprian and Rodriguez Mota. Ciprian would have had to do his work from prison with a cell phone.

Ciprián allegedly texted a photo of Ortiz to Perez Vizcaino, who then met with a group of criminal associates at a gas station to show them the picture, according to CNN.

In the Dominican Republic, cell phone use from within prisons is actually quite common. DR1 writes about how inmates can either pay monthly fees for one, or sneak them in themselves.

Cell phones with monthly fees can be obtained for $2000-$3000 a month. The lines are stolen from government offices systems which are never checked for counterfeit use and the bills are paid without monitoring. However, many private cell phone lines are tapped by Najayo hackers. Shares were also sold, including to people outside jail. The cell minute is sold for as much as $25 a minute and cell phone couriers walk around the hallways selling cell minutes to inmates. Prisoners also get calling card numbers from family members outside if they are able to bring their own cell phone.

The Daily Mail states that court documents show that Ciprian discussed “attack logistics” on an iPhone with Perez Vizcaino. “Pérez Vizcaíno, who was handed to authorities by his father, met the attackers at a local gas station” before showing them the picture of Ortiz.

3. A Motive Will Be Revealed Within the Week, per the Dominican Republic’s Attorney General

State Island Live reports that Dominican Republic authorities are at the point of their investigation where they feel ready to declare a motive. They attributed the finding to a report from the New York Post.

The DR’s Attorney General’s office, in fact, released a statement promising a “full narrative of how the case happened,” sometime in the upcoming week.

The New York Daily News suggests that the answers may come with what they call a “shady past” for the Red Sox slugger.

Behind his megawatt smile and baseball fame across two countries lie complicated issues and confounding lifestyle choices that include ties to an accused gambler, an alleged affair and an unreported car chase and subsequent coverup of the crash. Interviews with Dominican and American sources familiar with the case suggest the shooting was not simply a matter of Ortiz being in the wrong place at the wrong time, and his life may have been in danger even if he’d been in the U.S.

The Daily Mail claims that three law enforcement officials told the publication that the organizer was a Dominican drug lord who thought Ortiz was having an affair with his model girlfriend. It’s unclear if this refers to Ciprian, and the identify of this woman is a mystery at this time.

4. 10 Suspects Are Currently in Custody

According to ABC News, officials have named 13 suspects in the investigation, so far. 10 of those suspects, including the recently detained Perez Vizcaino, are in custody. He surrendered to police on Friday and appeared in court on Monday.

Rolfy Ferreyra Cruz, 25, has confessed to the attempted murder. Three major suspects are still at large between Rodriguez Mota, Luis Alfredo Rivas-Clase, who also goes by the nickname “The Surgeon” and Maria Fernanda Villasmil Manzanilla, authorities said.

5. Ortiz’s Wife Tiffany Said Tuesday That Ortiz was Upgraded to “Good”

The Boston Red Sox released a statement Tuesday from Ortiz’s wife Tiffany stated that Ortiz’s condition has been upgraded to “good.”

“He continues to make progress with his recovery in the Intesive Care Unit at Mass General Hospital,” the statement reads. “We remain grateful to everyone who has helped David through this ordeal, both in the Dominican Republic and here in Boston. David’s journey to good health has been bolstered by the many expressions of love that have come to us from across the globe. Your support has lifted his spirits tremendously during this challenging time.”

Dominican journalist Dionisio Soldevila initially reported a pretty intensive and invasive surgery to keep Ortiz alive.

“David Ortiz’s surgery was six hours, not two like his father said. It’s been confirmed to us that part of his intestines, colon, and gallbladder were removed. He’s in the ICU, stable and recovering,” the translated tweet reads.

The news of the shooting resulted in an outpouring of support from several in the baseball world.

“Our thoughts are with David Ortiz, who is reportedly hospitalized after being shot in his hometown of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic,” the MLB tweeted soon after the news of the shooting.

“I’m at peace knowing you out of danger; you a strong man Compai, can’t wait to hear your voice. My thoughts and prayers are with you, see you soon,” Ortiz’s former Red Sox teammate Pedro Martinez tweeted along with a photo of him hugging Papi.