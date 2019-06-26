Baker Mayfield Gets Huge Praise From Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman has liked what he’s seen out of Baker Mayfield. So much so that it reminds the one-time Kent State quarterback a little of himself.

During his Bleacher Report AMA, Edelman was asked which current NFL quarterback he would compare to and the Super Bowl MVP picked the Cleveland Browns signal-caller, heaping praise of Mayfield.

“By no means do I think I’m even closely as talented or as good as him, but I love Baker. Competitor, feisty. I couldn’t throw it like him. I used to run it better, I like him. He’s not afraid to get up in your grill,” Edelman said.

That’s some major respect for Baker from Jules.

Edelman started at quarterback for three years during his time with the Golden Flashes. As he points out, he was never an accomplished passed, recording just under 5,000 yards in his 31 games with a 30-31 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He did however do some damage with his legs, rushing for 1,370 yards and 11 touchdowns his senior season.

Edelman made the transition swiftly to a wide receiver when he entered the NFL with the New England Patriots in 2009 as a seventh round pick. He’s made a name for himself as one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets and has helped the storied franchise to a trio of Super Bowls wins.

Baker Mayfield’s MVP Expectations with Cleveland Browns

Edelman is not the only one who has had high praise for Mayfield this offseason.

The latest bit of fuel for the ever-growing Cleveland hype-train came from NFL.com’s Adam Schein, who put Mayfield high on his list of MVP candidates, behind only Philip Rivers and reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes.

“Mayfield won’t fail. He can’t fail. He has the talent, moxie, work ethic, accuracy and leadership skills to push the Browns to the playoffs,” Schein wrote of Mayfield.

Last season, Mayfield supplanted Tyrod Taylor as the starter in Week 3 against the Jets and went on to throw for 3,725 yards and had 27 touchdowns, breaking the record for touchdown passes by a rookie QB.

Down the stretch when the Browns won five of their final seven games, Mayfield ranked third in touchdown passes (17), fourth in passer rating (108.4) and first in yards per attempt (8.86) among those with 200-plus passes.

He’s expected to do even more damage this season with a wide receiver corps that includes Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

