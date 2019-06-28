Is Julian Edelman Dating Anyone?

Julian Edelman isn’t dating anyone publicly, but he may be seeing someone casually. While the New England Patriots wide receiver hasn’t made anything official, reports indicate that he’s been seeing Daiane Sodre, a model who hails from Brazil.

Sodre is 26 years old, 5’11”, and has Victoria’s Secret on her resume. She’s been featured in L’Officiel and Marie Claire and is fairly active on Instagram.

Edelman has never been married, but he does have a 2-year-old daughter named Lily with a Swedish model named Ella Rose. His last known relationship ended in 2017.

Edelman is a very private person when it comes to his personal life. While he is active on social media, he doesn’t post about his romantic relationships and doesn’t talk about them during interviews, either.

Here’s what you need to know:

Edelman & Sodre Met in 2018 & May Have Been Together on Valentine’s Day This Year

Edelman and Sodre were first linked to one another in May 2018. Although the two didn’t make a public appearance, Sodre posted photos on Snapchat that were supposedly taken in Edelman’s living room, according to Terez Owens. Edelman wasn’t in any of the photos, but some fans recognized the furniture and the set-up of the room and immediately made the connection.

While it is unclear if Edelman and Sodre are a “thing” — or if they ever were — there have been plenty of rumors that the two are seeing each other. On Valentine’s Day, for example, Sodre uploaded a video of herself cuddling up to a snoring man. Although the man wasn’t at all visible in the video, the internet was convinced that it was Edelman.

Sodre is no stranger to dating high-profile men, either. She was spotted out with Joe Jonas in 2016.

Edelman Previously Dated Adriana Lima & Hasn’t Stepped Out Publicly With Anyone Since 2017

Julian Edelman is currently single, according to the website Who’s Dated Who. The last woman that Edelman stepped out with was Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima.

“Sources close to the two tell us … they met at the beginning of the month in Miami through mutual friends and have been out a couple of times. We’re told they’re NOT exclusive … at least not yet … but they seem to be into each other. They’ve also introduced each other to their friends … which is usually a pretty significant step,” TMZ reported at the time.

The two parted ways sometime in 2017, however, and Edelman has laid low ever since. He is incredibly focused on his career and he spends a lot of his free time with his daughter.

Before dating Lima, Edelman had a “casual” relationship with Ella Rose. The two are no longer thought to be hooking up but do their best to co-parent.

