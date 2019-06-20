Julie Ertz’s Husband or Zach Ertz’s Wife Debate Continues

Julie Ertz’s husband Zach Ertz has been in the news after being granted permission by the Philadelphia Eagles to leave minicamp early to watch the first World Cup match. Zach is now in France rooting on his wife, but there has been a debate on social media after CBS News referred to Julie as the tight end’s wife in a headline rather than using her name.

This caused many USWNT to point out all of Julie’s accomplishments, including winning the 2015 World Cup and being one of the leaders of the 2019 World Cup team. Zach has also had a solid NFL career and was a key part of the 2018 Super Bowl winning team for the Eagles. Julie and Zach’s combined resume makes them one of the most accomplished sports couples we have seen. The Eagles Twitter account had a little bit of fun with the recent debate by chiming in with their own tweet about “Julie Ertz’s husband.”

“#TouchdownTuesday featuring Julie Ertz’s husband #OneNationOneTeam,” the Eagles tweeted along with a video of Zach catching a touchdown.

After Julie scored a goal against Chile, Fox Sports posted a video of Zach’s reaction to the score.

Fly Ertz Fly! 🦅🇺🇸@Eagles TE @ZERTZ_86 loves what he saw in the first half from his wife, U.S. star @julieertz 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Ma8nhGPR04 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 16, 2019

Zach defended Julie and her USWNT teammates after the team received criticism for celebrating 13 goals against Thailand in their initial World Cup match.

“I’ve got a lot of thoughts on that,” Zach said, per Delaware Online. “First of all, the first tiebreaker in the World Cup for the group stage is the goal differential. So it would be a crime for them to take the foot off the gas and then finish second in the group. Second, the best way to build team chemistry, and I think you guys saw that a couple years ago with us (during the Super Bowl season), was the way we celebrated with one another. And when you’re executing like that, and executing at a high level, the whole team gets excited. The whole team gets involved. And it’s really the best way to build chemistry because you see people so happy for another person’s success.”

The Couple Met in College & Got Married in 2017

Zach and Julie met in college at a Stanford baseball game. Zach was playing college football at Stanford, while Julie was part of the Santa Clara soccer team. The couple got married in 2017 in front of a number of NFL and USWNT players. According to ESPN W, the attendees included Christen Press, Alyssa Naeher, Nick Foles and Jordan Matthews.

Julie was part of a viral video which showed her finding out the Eagles were headed to the Super Bowl after a 2018 USWNT match against Denmark. Julie did not know Zach was headed to the Super Bowl until after the game as she detailed to The Players’ Tribune.

“When the final whistle blew, I tried to find out the final score as soon as I could, but there was a lot of chaos,” Julie noted to The Players’ Tribune. “I was asking around, but nobody had the answer right away. I had actually hurt my knee during the game, and I was in a decent amount of pain, so the trainer came up to talk to me as well, and I was just like, “I’m good! I’m fine! Did the Eagles win?!” Finally, somebody from the media came up and told me that the Eagles were going to the Super Bowl… and then I just lost it. So now there’s video of me crying on the Internet, forever. It was just so overwhelming, and I was so proud of him, because we’ve been on this ride every step of the way, together, ever since college.”

Here is a look at the video.

