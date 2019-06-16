Travis Kelce Sees Similarities In QBs Mayfield, Mahomes

Travis Kelce is a star at tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs, but is also a Cleveland native and keeps up with what his hometown team.

On Saturday he was in town for Jarvis Landry’s celebrity softball game and was asked about the similarities between Cleveland Browns‘ second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes, his current MVP QB with the Chiefs.

The two-time All-Pro tight end could find more than a few and commended both on their leadership abilities.

“They’re both loved football players, great personalities, guys that can relate to just about everybody. I think Baker is doing an unbelievable job handling his situation knowing there have been some bumps in the road being here in Cleveland since he got drafted,” Kelce told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “So I think he’s doing an unbelievable job. Pat has taken the world by the hand and walked us through this fun roller coaster that he’s taken us on.”

Baker Mayfield Leading the Way For Browns

The Browns haven’t made the playoffs since 2002, back when Mayfield was just a fresh-faced peewee football player. But the former Heisman winner showed why he could be the QB that helps guide the Browns into a new era of prosperity during his first year at the helm.

After surpassing Tyrod Taylor as the starter in Week 3, Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and had and 27 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. The Browns finished 7-8-1,

Mayfield now has one of the most dangerous receiving corps at his disposal, which is headlined by Odell Beckham Jr. — the crown jewel of the Browns’ offseason acquisitions.

Beckham has voiced his excitement to play with a young, exciting quarterback like Mayfield.

“I’ve watched Baker since Oklahoma … he’s got an arm,” Beckham told reporters. “I have to get adjusted to the speed. He’s throwing that ball hard. Just catching them from him the first day it was completely different.”

Mahomes, Mayfield Know How to Have Fun

But what Kelce points to as trait that set both Mahomes and Mayfield apart are their personalities.

“There’s something to say about a guy that can relate to everyone,” Kelce told Cleveland.com. “When you’re a leader, especially at the quarterback position, it’s very demanding that you can get everyone’s respect. You can relate to everyone on the team.’’

Fun aside, Mayfield has also spoken on being “the guy” in Cleveland, not showing even a shade of timidness about being the face of a franchise.

“This is the time that I looked forward to, being that guy,” Mayfield said. “I’ve got to earn that respect from everybody. We’re going to have new faces in that locker room, and I’ve got to continue to work every day. It’s not like I’m just that guy now. I’ve got to continue to work every day and to show people that I have that same mindset.”

