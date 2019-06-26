Kevin Durant Free Agency: Nets & Knicks Headline Best Fits

Kevin Durant has declined his $31.5 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. With the free agency period starting June 30, talks are ramping up on where the All-Star will end up next season.

“Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman are in New York,” Wojnarowski tweeted Wednesday, “evaluating free agency options. So far, process has stayed private.”

The 30-year-old can sign a four-year, $164 million deal with another team, and remains eligible to sign a five-year, $221 million deal with the Warriors.

Durant’s visit to New York presents two obvious landing spots in the Knicks and Nets. This is coming soon after he was reportedly “pissed off” at Golden State for their handling of his calf injury during the NBA Playoffs. He ruptured his Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals before the Warriors lost to the Raptors.

This disgruntlement with Golden State has led to many in the New York media thinking he’s coming to either Manhattan or Brooklyn. Let’s look at the best fits for him and the latest rumors.

Kevin Durant Best Fits & Latest Free Agency Rumors

Dennis Young of the New York Daily News reported earlier this week that Durant has bought a home in New York and held active discussions with Kyrie Irving about a potential future in Brooklyn.

Durant bought a new house in New York, and he and Irving have met twice, once in New York following Durant’s surgery, to discuss teaming up to play for the same team — specifically, the Nets.

The Nets clawed their way into the playoffs last season behind an excellent backcourt of D’Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert. There is increasing speculation that Russell is out the door (he’s reportedly met with the Lakers) and that his absence would make room for Irving to sign in free agency.

Adding Durant to the equation means that LeVert, Dinwiddie and Jared Dudley could come off the bench. They already proved to be playoff caliber guards and wings last season, so this would make Brooklyn one of the more formidable backcourts in the league from the get-go.

Meanwhile, The Big Lead is still giving the Knicks a shot in the Durant sweepstakes. Ryan Phillips reports that Durant prefers New York to Brooklyn.

Irving would prefer to team up on the Nets, while Durant prefers to play for the Knicks. Meanwhile, Ric Bucher claimed Knicks assistant Royal Ivey could be a big part of luring Durant to New York. Bucher said he thinks all sings point to Durant being in New York next year.

One thing that makes the Knicks more attractive is their active pursuit of a forward to bolster the frontcourt. They are courting Pelicans forward Julius Randle, who set career-highs in points (21.4) and minutes (30.6) per game last season and posted a career-best PER (21.02).

Sporting News reports mutual interest between both parties. If that’s the case, the Knicks might present a more balanced roster, rather than one that will absolutely lean on its guards for scoring production.

The lowest team on the totem pole seems to be the Clippers, who seem to be inquiring about several superstars. They publicly recruited (and occasionally tampered) with Kawhi Leonard, who looks to be interested in sticking around in Toronto after winning the title a few weeks ago.