Raptors Fans Sign Huge Kevin Durant ‘Get Well Soon’ Card [WATCH]

Some Raptors fans felt like they got a bum rap after the outrage directed at them following some Toronto faithful cheering after Kevin Durant’s gruesome Achilles injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Now, they’re trying to make it up to the Golden State star.

A group of fans waiting to get into Jurassic Park passed around a get well soon card for Durant in what might be the most Canadian thing ever.

Raptors fans signing a get well soon card for Durant is so Canadian it hurts 😂 pic.twitter.com/epyo9rAfOO — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 13, 2019

It’s just one of a many moves by Raptors fans to remedy the situation.

Another Raptors fan organized a GoFundMe for Durant, where all the proceeds will go to KD’s charity. It’s over $30,000 already.

“On behalf of the level-headed and true fans of Raptor Nation – from Toronto to Vancouver to Iqaluit to St. John’s, and any fans living outside Canada: we wanted to say ‘sorry,'” the page reads.

Durant returned in Game 5 after a month on the sideline with a calf injury. He scored 11 points in 12 minutes before the injury struck.

Durant confirmed his injury on Instagram on Wednesday.

“I’m hurting deep in the soul right now I can’t lie,” he posted, “but seeing my brothers get this win was like taking a shot of tequila, i got new life lol. #dubs”

Drake — the unofficial mascot of Raptors’ fans — left a message for Durant as well. “Was tough for any of us to even enjoy that game tonight after seeing this transpire. Praying for our brother. That’s my only concern tonight is your well being. The game needs me” is an understatement when it comes to 35. Please wish the best for this true warrior.”

Many NBA players were critical of the Toronto fans, including Joel Embiid, who saw his season end in the same building.

Why are they cheering for his injury? Come on man #Disguting — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 11, 2019

“Why are they cheering for his injury? Come on man,” Embiid tweeted.

Durant’s teammate, DeMarcus Cousins, also came to his defense.

“Trash. So trash. Like I said, we’re only being idolized as superstar athletes, not human beings,” Cousins said.

Durant is not the most liked player by in the NBA due to his spats on social media with fans and media alike.

“He’s one of the most misunderstood people,” an emotional Warriors general manager Bob Myers said post game. “He’s a good teammate, he’s a good person, it’s not fair. I’m lucky to know him. I don’t have all the information on what really the extent of what it all means until we get a MRI, but the people that worked with him and cleared him are good people, they’re good people.”

Durant’s ruptured Achilles will feature a long road to recovery. Sportsnet’s Faizal Khamisa compiled research of past NBAers to suffer the injury, and time between games ranged from 357 days (DeMarcus Cousins) to 237 days (Wesley Matthews).