Kevin Porter Jr. NBA Draft Projection: Final Mocks & Best Team Fits

A classic ‘high risk, high reward’ candidate out of USC, Kevin Porter Jr. is one of the draft’s more intriguing prospects. Clocking in with a solid 6’5″ 212-pound frame and excellent athleticism, Porter Jr. has the physical tools to excel at the next level.

At his best, Porter Jr. is an elite shot creator and efficient three-point shooter with an offensive game tailor-made for the modern day NBA. He can stop and start on a dime with the basketball and showed an improved ability to knock down shots off the dribble as the season progressed.

However, coming off a suspension at USC and with numerous questions regarding his playmaking and offensive fit at in the NBA, Porter Jr. finds himself falling a bit down most draft boards. Despite possessing excellent handles and an above average ability to get himself open looks, he struggled with making the correct pass after collapsing defenses and didn’t show much of an ability to draw a foul when all else fails. When he did get to the line, he wasn’t great either – shooting down just 52.2%.

Kevin Porter Jr. NBA Draft Projection: Final Mocks Draft Projections

As a result of his red flags, most mock drafts have Porter Jr. placed safely in the back half of the first round. ESPN’s latest mock draft has Porter Jr. going off the board at 30 to the Detroit Pistons while Sports Illustrated has him going off the board a bit earlier at 21 to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Safely pinned as a late first-round prospect, Porter Jr. could be one of the biggest steals of the draft if he can refine the weaker areas of his game. Porter Jr. isn’t the best shooter but does a good job of mostly taking high-percentage looks and using his step back to turn long-range twos into three-pointers. If he can make smarter reads with the basketball and limit his turnovers, Porter Jr. could be an extremely effective scorer in the NBA.

Kevin Porter Jr. NBA Draft Projection: Best Team Fits

Kevin Porter Jr. isn’t the type of player to bust out of the gates and immediately contribute. While extremely talented, his game has a lot of holes that need fixing before playing serious minutes in the rotation. Ideal landing spots to maximize his game are teams that have solid depth at the guard/wing positions so that Porter Jr. can ease his way into the NBA while learning the finer points of the game studying under established players.

Portland could be an interesting landing spot and while they aren’t loaded on the wing, Porter Jr. could learn a thing or two playing behind the dynamic backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

The Spurs – who pick at 29 – could also be a great fit if he is still on the board. San Antonio has the organizational depth to the point where they can comfortably stash Porter Jr. on the end of the bench and use their excellent player development program to help round out the weaker aspects of his game over the course of a year or two.