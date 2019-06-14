Klay Thompson Free Agency: ‘No Question’ He Re-Signs With Warriors

After Klay Thompson suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, it left many questions up in the air, both for him and the Golden State Warriors. One discussion which began immediately was how it would impact Thompson’s free agency, but it appears we can now put that topic to rest.

And for all the NBA teams who were set to pursue Thompson in free agency, the Warriors are set to lock him in for the long haul. According to Thompson’s father, there’s “no question” he’ll stay with the Warriors.