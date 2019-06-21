Kyle Guy NBA Draft Projection: Final Mocks, Profile & Best Fits

As the 2019 NBA Draft rolls on, we’ve seen two of the top Virginia Cavaliers prospects come off the board in the first round. With De’Andre Hunter being selected No. 4 overall by the Atlanta Hawks and Ty Jerome heading to the Phoenix Suns at No. 24, one name left to watch is Kyle Guy.

Guy, who was named the NCAA Final Final Most Outstanding Player in 2019 after Virginia won the national title, opted to enter the draft following a strong 2018-19 season. He posted averages of 15.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Arguably the most impressive aspect of his game is his ability to knock down shots from outside, making 42.6 percent from deep.

The Cavaliers guard’s excellence from beyond the arc also came on 7.4 attempts per game, and he knocked down 42.5 percent over 106 career collegiate games. We’re going to take a look at Guy’s NBA draft outlook including his projections, mocks and best team fits.

Kyle Guy NBA Draft Projections & Mocks

The outlook on Guy’s draft stock appears to vary quite a bit and many sites/analysts have left him off their mock drafts entirely. With that said, NBADraft.net does have the sharpshooting guard listed as the No. 47 pick and heading to the Sacramento Kings. This projects him to be selected just ahead of Terence Davis from Mississippi and Arizona State’s Luguentz Dort.

Many other mocks don’t have Guy being drafted, but The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie does have him on his final big board as the No. 75 prospect. This puts the 6-foot-2 guard just barely behind Syracuse’s Tyus Battle, Auburn’s Jared Harper and Virginia Tech’s Justin Robinson.

Based on Vecenie’s big board, this would make Guy one of the top undrafted free agents, or potentially pushing his way into the late second round.

Kyle Guy’s NBA Draft Fits: Pistons, Hornets

The Kings are an appealing option for Guy and I could see them attempting to add the Virginia guard in the second round. Along with Sacramento, the Detroit Pistons could use depth at the guard position and Guy would provide an additional outside shooter. Even if Guy doesn’t make an impact as a rookie, the Pistons using a second rounder on him could be a wise move for their future.

As for the Charlotte Hornets, quite a bit comes down to how their offseason plays out, specifically with Kemba Walker. But even if Walker returns and signs a big contract extension to remain with the team who drafted him, they need to add some depth at the guard position. Guy could be a target for the team with the No. 52 pick at the end of the second round or as an undrafted free agent.

Bonus NBA draft fit for Kyle Guy: Los Angeles Lakers (if he goes undrafted or L.A. trades back into second round)

