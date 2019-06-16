Following the blockbuster Lakers trade for Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma is the last remaining member of the Lakers’ promising young core. Despite the fact that three of his close friends just got shipped off to the Pelicans, Kuzma maintained radio silence for the first few hours following the trade.

In classic Kuz fashion, he downplayed everything and didn’t even address the trade when he broke his social media silence, simply tweeting that he was on his way back to Los Angeles from Shanghai.

Kyle Kuzma Keeps His Cool With Post-Anthony Davis Trade Tweet

Shanghai ✈️ Los Angeles — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 16, 2019

Kuzma had been in China previously and is an invitee to USA Basketball’s training camp for the FIBA World Cup in China later this year. While it is unknown if Kuzma had already planned to be coming back to LA today, it seems more likely that in the wake of the blockbuster trade, Kuzma is getting back into town to meet with his new teammate and the Lakers’ brass.

Kuzma had been a focal point in negotiations previously as the Lakers seemed unwilling to part with him. In the end, it seems the Lakers got their wish and Kuzma gets to stay in LA alongside LeBron and new teammate Anthony Davis. While Kuzma likely won’t start, expect him to be used in a Lamar Odom sixth man type role where he sees close to the workload of a starter in terms of minutes but is used across multiple positions to provide instant offense off the bench.

