For a sophomore player coming off an injury-riddled season that saw him only average 7.8 points per game, Josh Hart has been making an abnormally large amount of headlines recently. From voicing concerns over his role with the Lakers on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast to questioning his future with the Lakers should they sign an expensive free agent.

Hart already streams video games live for his fans to watch and follow along with, however, stepping into the podcast world is a new endeavor for the young Los Angeles Laker.

Lakers’ Josh Hart Starting New Podcast Called Light Harted

Hart’s podcast officially put up their Instagram page today and while he has yet to announce the release of the first episode, the podcast features Hart alongside co-host Matt Hillman.

As mentioned above, Hart has had an increased level of media exposure this offseason and clearly enjoys putting himself in front of the microphone or camera to create original content for his fans. While the exact specifics of what the podcast will cover are unknown at this point, we know off the court Hart is a big fan of video games and an avid fan of The Office.

Josh Hart’s Interesting Offseason

As mentioned above, Hart’s name has been thrown around often leading up to free agency. Especially with the Lakers potentially looking to make a move in the trade market, Hart has found himself involved in a number of hypothetical deals for players like Anthony Davis and Bradley Beal.

Hart seems much more comfortable coming out and speaking his mind compared to previous offseasons, as evidenced by his multiple appearances on podcasts and TV shows in which he candidly speaks about his feelings towards the Lakers embarrassing 2018-19 season. Specifically, Hart commented on how difficult it is as a young player to have to adapt your game to the new systems/roles that he needs to fill. Coming into the league his rookie year as a dynamic two-way playmaking threat, Hart was relegated to play more of a “3 and D” role last season and now has an entirely new coach/scheme to carve out a spot in.

Hart also spoke extensively about his worries towards the Lakers signing a big name free agent. With Brandon Ingram due for a new contract after this season and Hart, Lonzo Ball, and Kyle Kuzma eligible for a new deal the following year, the Lakers might run into some serious cap concerns trying to keep their young core intact and will most likely have to make some difficult decisions over the next two seasons.