Lakers’ LeBron James Could Fit with Jimmy Butler, Derrick Rose Says Analyst

Derrick Rose had a redemptive NBA season this year.

The youngest player to win the NBA’s MVP award back in 2011, Rose suffered multiple ACL and MCL injuries that changed the trajectory of his career.

Rose, 30, has shown flashes of athleticism over the last couple of seasons in stints with the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and especially later with the Minnesota Timberwolves this season and last.

“His athleticism is still there,” Phoenix Suns guard, Crawford told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“He’s still as fast as any guard out there. He would have some practices where he’d just dominate and get to the lane at will, hit shots, hit mid-range shots and floaters, all the reasons people love him. And he can do all those things. He would just run back so nonchalant, like I could do this whenever I want. He didn’t say that, but his play was so easy for him, so I think that’s something he’s going to show more this year and people will be pleasantly surprised.”

Derrick Rose is a free agent this NBA offseason.

Could he join former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, LeBron James in LA with the Lakers?

“You know, the interesting thing with Derrick Rose is this time last year people would say no way,” NBA writer, Steve Kyler told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“Just to play a little bit to get his confidence back, [but] my question is: how much or does Derrick [Rose] want to be in LeBron’s shadow? That’s always the unspoken problem in all of this is you got to be one of LeBron’s guys or you’re going to be pointed out by LeBron every time you don’t do what he wanted you to do. Not everybody is built for that.”

Kyler believes being your own man could hinder that process.

“When you look say a Kawhi Leonard I don’t think he’d want to be a part of that,” he said.

“When you try to sell it to these marquee stars the only guy that kind of jumps out at me as being able to take it is Jimmy Butler because Jimmy will give it right back to him. You got to be on the plus side to what LeBron is doing and then be part of the Lakers what they soul is.”

As for Derrick Rose, Kyler is non-commital on Rose and the Lakers expirement.

“I don’t know where Derrick’s head is,” Kyler tells Scoop B Radio.

“He really struggles with the negativity in Chicago and not being able to perform on the floor. It wasn’t until he got into a low pressure situation that he got back to being that guy I’m not sure he’s ready to jump back into that pool with all the sharks because that’s going to be tough environment to live up to the expectations.”