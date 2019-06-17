LaMelo Ball NBA Draft Projections: 2020 Mocks & Updated Stock

It’s been a busy few days for the Ball family. Just days after news broke that Lonzo Ball would be included in the Los Angeles Lakers’ trade for Anthony Davis, his brother, LaMelo Ball revealed a big decision of his own. Instead of making a push to play college basketball, he’ll head to Australia to play a year professionally before likely entering the 2020 NBA Draft.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported the news of Ball’s decision, citing that he will join the Illawarra Hawks of the Australian National Basketball League. As Givony points out, since Ball played professionally in Lithuania in 2018, he’d likely have a hard time playing in college under NCAA eligibility rules.

“My agents did a ton of research on the options I had to play this coming season, and Australia really made sense for me,” Ball told ESPN. “They have a really strong league, with excellent coaches and great players, including former and future NBA players, and great strength and conditioning programs. My goal is to be the top pick in next year’s draft, and I feel they can help me reach that goal. Also, the timing of the season works well with the timing of next year’s draft.”

With Ball’s decision made, we’re going to take a look at his 2020 NBA Draft stock and break down projections along with the latest mock drafts.

LaMelo Ball NBA Draft Projections & Mocks

There appears to be a very wide number of opinions on how Ball’s draft stock in 2020 will look, but some are incredibly high on him. With that said, ESPN’s draft duo of Givony and Mike Schmitz currently have him pegged as the No. 33 pick in next year’s draft and heading to the Phoenix Suns.

That mock draft was revealed just under three weeks ago, and the latest from NBADraft.net came out one day ago (June 16) and has Ball drastically higher, but landing with the same team. According to their mock, the young guard will be the No. 3 overall selection and head to Phoenix.

NBADraft.net has just George’s Anthony Edwards (No. 1) and Washington’s Isaiah Stewart (No. 2) listed ahead of Ball currently. Obviously, it’s an interesting situation, as NBA scouts have a chance to see what LaMelo can do against professional competition in a strong league before his jump to the NBA.

