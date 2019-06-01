LeBron James Liverpool Stake: How Much Does the Lakers Star Own?

It’s no secret as to which team LeBron James is cheering on during the Champions League Final on Saturday, in which the Tottenham Hotspurs are playing the Liverpool Reds. LeBron will be rocking the red for Liverpool, as the NBA star is part owner of the team.

In 2011, James received a two percent stake in the Premiere League team, which has turned out to be an extremely lucrative move for the Los Angeles Lakers’ player. As reported by Darren Rovell of ESPN, his two percent was worth $6.5 million. But as Liverpool franchise worked its way up to becoming one of the best teams in the European League, LeBron’s stake skyrocketed in value. By 2018, his two percent grew to be worth $32 million.

The agreement happened after LRMR, LeBron’s marketing team went into business with Fenway Sports Partners, which is owned by the Boston Red Sox owners John Henry and team chairman Tom Werner, who purchased the Liverpool team in October 2019 for $477 million.

Fenway Sports Partners acquiring the team for under $500 million was a huge steal. At the time, Liverpool owners, Tom Hicks and George Gillett, were looking to get $954 million for the franchise.

LeBron’s business partner Maverick Carter said of their deal, “It has been an honor for us to be in on this deal with Fenway Sports Partners’ John Henry and Tom Werner. It has been a thrill to watch such a storied club make their way back to the top again and to be a part of it all. LeBron likes the fact that he’s diversified in another global sport.”

Liverpool last won the Champions League Final back in 2005, and the Reds are now going into the Champions League Final against Tottenham as the heavy favorite to win. With strikers Mo Salah and Sadio Mane leading the way, odds are that LeBron’s ownership of the Premiere League team will continue to exponentially grow.

READ NEXT: Liverpool vs. Tottenham Starting XI: Why is Lucas Moura Benched for Champions League Finale?