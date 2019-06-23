Lakers PG Reveals How LeBron James’ Recovered from Injury

After injuring his groin on Christmas, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James returned to the Los Angeles Lakers’ lineup at the end of January after a very strenuous rehab process.

“He takes care of his body,like that’s his number one thing.” Scott Machado told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“When it comes to basketball this guy’s a beast. Like the full game, he’s making sure his body is okay, making sure he’s lifting, doing aerobics work and you can see that, like for the little time I was there.”

The Lakers signed Machado to a 10-day contract back in March after soaring as a stud on the Lakers’ G League team where he ranked second in the G League with averages of 16.4 points per game, 8 assists per game, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 45 contests (25 starts) this season.

Machado saw the work James put in to rehab from the injury. “I can only imagine being hurt,” he told the Scoop B Radio podcast.

“When I’m hurt I have withdrawals about being out of the game. Being him and taking his team from not being in the playoffs to the playoffs. To not be able to be out there with his boys so I know he’s doing 110% for his recovery. That doesn’t just happen for just everyone it shows the passion behind and for the love of basketball. Just wanting to be out there. I think that’s what he has.”

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: A lot has changed with you. For those who aren’t updated to the party. Scott Machado is no slouch. You played at Saint Mary’s High school in Manhasset then transferred over to Saint Benedict’s. You were a star at Iona College, taking it pretty far. First and foremost did you get the chance to watch Iona in the tournament this year, what were your thoughts in this season?

Scott Machado: Well they got to go up against North Carolina and they won the national championship the year before I believe so if I’m not mistaken. They lost to two good players but they were still a team to be reckoned with. While I was watching the game, Iona was up at half so they played a good first half. Always known to do so in the first half. A team so experienced like North Carolina, coming back from winning a championship they kind of ending up controlling the game but I was very happy to watch the game and thought it was exciting to see them compete at that level. I honestly give them a run for their money. I was enjoying it the entire time, I wish that I could’ve been at the game. Because I would’ve went out at halftime to shoot the ball. Shoot the ball and be like we out of here we won. But that’s it really like I was super happy for them. Four years in a row MAC champions. Tim Cluess shout out to him he’s doing an unbelievable job up there.

Point Guard evolving

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: When you look at the NBA and college do you feel like the Point Guard is evolving? Like do you think that the traditional Point Guard or combo guard. Which one do you think is running college basketball. Where do you think the state of Point Guard is?

Scott Machado: I think the more evolve and what you can do the better. I would like to say that for every position but since I’m a Point Guard. The ability to shoot the ball better and set up teammates. Get to the basket and finish at the hoop. The more capable you’re to running a team and dominating a game. That Point Guard position is very important because it’s something that needs to control the game. With the tempo, play calls, communication, with the leadership even though some might not want it. It comes with being a point guard. Since you’re running the point guard position, you have a lot of responsibility.

Call up From Lakers

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: The Lakers called you up October 12th, 2018. I remember I texted you congratulations did you know that you were getting cut and were you disappointed after you knew that you were.

Scott Machado: I kind of knew I was going to get it. But I didn’t know that it was going to be the Lakers. I knew somebody had to call me up but I was being so good that they couldn’t deny what I was doing. At that point it was like man if I don’t get a call up like maybe they just don’t want me here in the NBA. It was like that can’t be it. I never did anything theres not reason why they wouldn’t want me in the NBA I think I’m talented enough to be in it. So, when I started to feel like it’s going to come but I didn’t think it was the Lakers. When they did the whole before me call up. I kind of speculated that that’s what it was. I just let it rock really and as they went through the process of telling me I was going to be called up little by little I just knew like that’s what this is right now. That’s how it went down.

LeBron Rehab process

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Watching LeBron’s rehab process this season. From looking at it before you joined the team and when you joined the team, are you surprised by how fast he came back?

Scott Machado: Not really because he takes care of his body like that’s his number one thing. Especially when it comes to basketball this guy’s a beast. Like the full game his making sure his body is okay. Making sure he’s lifting, doing acrostics work and you can see that like for the little time I was there. I can only imagine being hurt, when I’m hurt I have withdrawals about being out of the game. Being him and taking his team from not being in the playoffs to the playoffs. To not be able to be out there with his boys so I know he’s doing 110% for his recovery. That doesn’t just happen for just everyone it shows the passion behind and for the love of basketball. Just wanting to be out there. I think that’s what he has.

Playing with Stephen Curry

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Another guy you’ve played with is Stephen Curry. You signed a 10-day contract with the Warriors back in 2013. I talked to Saquon Barkley a few days ago, member of the New York Giants. Told me he’s a fan of Steph Curry. Wasn’t the most athletic but his work ethic is what really carries him. What have your experiences been working out with him?

Scott Machado: Do what you got to do, treat your body right. Get your shots up and do what you got to do to be ready for the next game. He was always out there working on his game and jumpshot. Non-stop shot repeatedly. You’ve seen that. He’s just an unbelievable shooter, hard worker, and it pays off.