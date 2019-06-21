Le’Veon Bell Placed Hilarious 911 Call Following ‘Naked’ Jewelry Heist [LISTEN]

Earlier this offseason, New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell alleged two of his girlfriends stole more than half a million dollars worth of jewelry and other things from him after leaving them at his house.

It was already a wild story, but now call Bell made following the theft has been released from the alleged incident, adding another layer to the ridiculousness.

TMZ got ahold of the audio from the 911 call in which the star running back describes what happened.

“Well, I had two girls in my house. And I got up, and I did my normal routine to go to work out. So I left the workout for a couple hours. When I came back, they took my money, they took my watch, my jewelry, a couple more of my things of value out of my house,” Bell is heard saying on the audio. “I don’t know where they’re at. I tried to call them before I called you guys. I tried to call them and they’re not answering me, and they’re ignoring me.”

Things took an additional turn for hilarity when he was asked how the alleged thieves might be identified and what they were wearing the last time he saw them.

“When I left, she was in the bed not wearing clothes … so I didn’t see her, when she [left the house],” he said one of the women, who Bell identifies as a 23-year-old.

It was the same case with the second woman, who he says is 21 years old.

“The same way,” he said. “She was in the bed, too. They didn’t have clothes on.”

Bell also goes on to casually state what he believed to be the value of the items as “like a million dollars.”

That value is likely a littler easier to accept for Bell after he signed a $52.5 million deal with the Jets with $35 million guaranteed this offseason.

It’s an interesting start to Bell’s stint in New York to say the least, but he seems to be making a good impression on the field with his Jets teammates.

“”When he’s out there in the huddle, the defensive coordinator doesn’t know where he’s going to line up,” quarterback Sam Darnold told ESPN of Bell’s presence. “With Le’Veon out there, we’ve become a little more unpredictable, just because he’s such a great route runner. He’s not just running a ‘smoke,’ and he’s not just running 5-yard routes. He could run deep on you. He could run a slant … and score. There are a lot of different things he can do.”