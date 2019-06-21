Luke Maye NBA Draft: Bucks, Celtics Among Top Undrafted Free Agent Fits

Following the conclusion of the 2019 NBA Draft, the attention shifts to the undrafted free agents, and there’s no question that a number of them stand out as intriguing prospects. One player who didn’t receive much attention in mock drafts was former North Carolina Tar Heels forward Luke Maye.

While Maye saw UNC teammates Coby White, Cameron Johnson and Nassir Little selected in the first round, his name wasn’t called and he’ll now attempt to find a home ahead of the 2019 NBA Summer League. It’s hard to envision that Maye, who was a Third-Team All-American in 2018, along with being named Second-Team All-ACC last season won’t at least receive an opportunity.

One big question relating to Maye is how he’ll adjust to the NBA level in large part due to his size. The former Tar Heels standout is 6-foot-8, 240 pounds, but is hit-or-miss when shooting from beyond the arc and spent a lot of time dominating the glass and working in the paint. During the 2017-18 season, he showed the ability to knock down outside shots, though, connecting on 43.1 percent while averaging 3.1 per game. Unfortunately, his percentage dropped to 28.8 percent last year on 3.5 attempts from 3-point range.

We’re going to take a look at a few of the best undrafted free agent fits for Maye, beginning with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Luke Maye NBA Draft: Bucks a Top Undrafted Free Agent Fit

The Bucks could be a fun team to watch if they’re able to add Maye, and it would make a lot of sense as well. He could be brought along fairly slowly, and if he’s able to showcase his ability to knock down shots from the outside, could potentially turn into a stretch-four option off the bench in Milwaukee.

Maye averaged 14.9 points and 10.5 rebounds last season and 16.9 points with 10.1 rebounds the year before. Although his shooting percentages in 2018-19 are less than ideal, he was far better during his breakout campaign in 2017-18, knocking down 48.6 percent from the field.

Celtics Worth Watching for UDFA Luke Maye

While Maye potentially signing with the Boston Celtics would be unlikely to lead to playing time in the immediate future, I could see it still being a great fit. He’d have the chance to grow his game under Brad Stevens while being an option for the team to let play in the G League before a potential jump to the NBA.

The big area of concern for the Celtics is if Al Horford winds up leaving in free agency. There’s no question Maye wouldn’t be prepared to step in and fill that void at this point, but he’s a player who can put the ball in the basket and is also a strong rebounder.

This move would be one with more of a longterm focus than a signing which would likely make an instant impact. Even still, the Celtics are an organization loaded with young talent, and Maye would have the opportunity to showcase his talent and prove he can produce alongside Boston’s talented young core.

