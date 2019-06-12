Malcolm Jenkins Demands New Contract from Eagles

There is absolutely no drama between Malcolm Jenkins and the Eagles’ front office. The safety reported to minicamp on time, participated in the team’s first practice and gushed about helping them win another Super Bowl. He also made it clear that he has no intention of holding out from training camp.

That being said, Jenkins held no punches when asked about his contract situation. Yes, he wants a new one. The reason? According to the Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, Jenkins feels he has outperformed his current deal and wants it re-worked as soon as possible.

Malcolm Jenkins didn’t mince words: He wants his contract re-worked. Said talks with #Eagles ongoing but there aren’t assurances. Said need to be here for the team/teammates outweighed personal objective. Said relationship with owner Jeffrey Lurie played a role in showing. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) June 11, 2019

The immediate takeaway is the organization needs to think long and hard about how they treat the leaders in that locker room. Remember, they already lost Chris Long due to a reported dispute over usage. Jenkins is playing the “good soldier” routine to a tee, showing up on time and supporting his teammates every step of the way.

Yet he has planted just enough of a seed of doubt to hopefully get what he wants. And what he wants is to be paid like a Top 5 safety. Not the highest-paid at his position, but “within the ballpark” of his value. Jenkins admitted the talks are ongoing between his agent and the Eagles’ front office.

Malcolm Jenkins on getting market value: pic.twitter.com/qPqUfEroIw — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) June 11, 2019

“I think those conversations are still going,” Jenkins told reporters. “But at the end of the day, my focus is on making sure that when I am here, everybody, including my teammates and myself are giving it everything they’ve got. There were conversations around the contract, but for mee, those conversations are ongoing.”

One of the most beloved Eagles on the roster made it another emphatic point, too. His personal desire is to remain in Philadelphia until he retires.

“At the end of the day, I think everybody wants to win,” Jenkins told Inquirer.com. “I love being an Eagle, I love being here, I love this team, I love this locker room, and I want to be a part of it.”

Jenkins was on the field Tuesday for the Eagles’ mandatory minicamp and looked sharp. He took the first-team reps at safety, alongside free agent pickup Andrew Sendejo. Meanwhile, Rodney McLeod participated in individual drills and rehabbed on the side as he recovers from last year’s ACL injury. He is expected to be ready for Week 1.

