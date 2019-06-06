Mark Stevens: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mark Stevens is a partial owner of the Golden State Warriors; he was identified as the apparent fan who shoved Toronto Raptors’ Kyle Lowry during the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening, per Axios.

Stevens is a venture capitalist, who was a partner at VC Investor Sequoia Capital until 2012. He now is the managing partner of his family office, S-Cubed Capital.

Here’s the video of the interaction between Lowry and Stevens, which takes place about 15 seconds into this video :

"He reached over and put his hands on me for no reason then he said a couple vulgar words to me … hopefully they ban him from all NBA games ever." —Kyle Lowry to @notthefakeSVP on a fan who pushed him after he fell into the crowd pic.twitter.com/2BdmdUahF8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 6, 2019

Following the game, Lowry said to ESPN Sports Center,

“If you watch it, he reached over and put his hands on me for no reason…then he said some vulgar words to me…repeated them, repeatedly…In our league, there’s no place for that. You know, honestly, I hope he’s never allowed to come to an NBA [game] again because he shouldn’t have did that…There is no place for that. And you know, luckily, they threw him out. I talked to league security already, and explained myself. The fans have a place; we love our fans. But fans like that shouldn’t be allowed to be in there, because it’s not right. I can’t do nothing to protect myself. But the league does a good job, and hopefully they ban him from all NBA games, ever.”

Stevens is a billionaire, according to Forbes. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Forbes Lists Stevens’ Net Worth at $2.3 Billion

Per Forbes, Stevens’ net worth is estimated to be a whopping $2.3 billion. He joined Sequoia in 1989, and was a partner at the VC firm when it invested in giants like Google, PayPal and LinkedIn.

Stevens is 59 years old, and is ranked #962 of the wealthiest billionaires in 2019. He lives in Atherton, California, and is married with three children. His education includes a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University; a Bachelor of Arts/Science from University of Southern California; and a Master of Science from University of Southern California.

2. Stevens Owns a Minority Stake of the Warriors, & Is an Executive Board Member

In 2013, Stevens purchased equity interests of the Warriors and joined the team’s ownership group as an Executive Board Member, per a press release by the NBA.

In a statement, Stevens said,

“This is an incredible opportunity for me. Under the guidance of Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, the Warriors have established themselves as a top flight organization in a very short time. The future of this team and franchise is unbelievably promising and I’m looking forward to contributing my part to help us achieve our goals.”

3. Stevens Has a High ‘Self-Made’ Ranking by Forbes

If that is Mark Stevens, he should be given a choice: 1) Sell his shares and never attend another NBA game; 2) Or stand at centercourt before Game 4, hands behind his back, and receive an open-handed slap to the face delivered by someone of Kyle Lowry's choosing. https://t.co/54jjxTSECs — Danny O'Neil (@dannyoneil) June 6, 2019

According to Forbes, Stevens’ “self-made” score (which they use to determine how much of a person’s wealth was created, versus inherited or otherwise given) is a nine out of 10.

Stevens paid his way through undergrad via merit scholarships and money he made working side jobs, the site reports. His first job was as a fry cook for Jack in the Box.

4. Stevens & His Wife Pledged $50 Million to USC for a Neuroimaging Institute

If Kyle Lowry walked into Mark Stevens’s office and shoved him he would be arrested. https://t.co/BzjB13s6us — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) June 6, 2019

In 2015, Stevens and his wife, Mary, pledged $50 million to USC towards a new Neuroimaging and Informatics institute, which will be called the USC Mark and Mary Stevens Neuroimaging and Informatics Institute. The institute works to study and learn more about the brain, specifically.

Per the USC press release, the description of the institute reads as such:

The institute unites scientists from around the world to understand the brain at an unprecedented level, examining its structure and function in health and disease. Among many seminal achievements, the institute’s interdisciplinary pioneers were among the first to map the spread of Alzheimer’s disease in the living human brain and to create digital 3- and 4-D brain atlases to examine the effects of neurological diseases.

Both of the Stevenses gave statements regarding their massive gift. Stevens said, “Our family’s gift to permanently endow the USC Mark and Mary Stevens Neuroimaging and Informatics Institute will serve to further the university’s leadership position in the medical sciences in the coming decades.” He continued, “The field of neuroscience represents the next great frontier of medical research in the 21st century. Consequently, we believe that the tremendously talented team and the interdisciplinary nature of the institute’s work will yield meaningful understanding of this frontier in the future.”

Mary Stevens said, “We hope that our transformative gift will enable researchers and clinicians at USC and throughout the world to expand the understanding of the human brain to enable new ways to treat, prevent and cure brain disorders such as Alzheimer’s, autism, traumatic brain injury and childhood-learning challenges.”

5. Stevens Sits on a Number of Advisory & Executive Boards

So apparently this "fan" is Mark Stevens: co owner of the Golden State Warriors… and Drake yelling a lot is a problem… https://t.co/JJDoFHXy9W — Andy Babs (@andreasbabs) June 6, 2019

Per a number of profiles done on the man, Stevens sits on multiple advisory and executive boards, in addition to his role with the Warriors. This roles include: being a member of the USC Viterbi School of Engineering Board of Councilors, being the founder and chairman of the USC Stevens Center for Innovation, and serving on the Advisory board of the Harvard Business School’s California Research Center.