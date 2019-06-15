Matt Kuchar Career Earnings: How Much Money Has Golfer Made?

Matt Kuchar may hold the title of best golfer of the PGA Tour without a major championship. The 40-year old from Winter Park (Fla.) has 15 professional titles between the PGA and Web.com Tours, as well as some on the international circuit.

In addition, he is the only golfer in the top-10 on the all-time money list who lacks a major championship. His $49,701,716 in career earnings ranks him at No. 9 overall, behind Sergio Garcia by a little more than $50,000.

He’s put himself in good position for this weekend at the U.S. Open in Pebble Beach. The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder has posted a 4-under par through 36 holes, which trails leader Gary Woodland by five strokes. Should Kuchar surge into a championship, he would rake in another $2.25 million in prize money.

In addition to his PGA money, how much has he made on the golf course?

Matt Kuchar Overall Career Earnings

If you add in Kuchar’s time on the Web.com Tour, he has crossed the $50 million mark in his career. According to his PGA Tour profile, he tallied $339,606 on the lower-tiered circuit, mostly off the back of his Henrico County Open title in 2006.

He also has two international victories that will bump this overall number up. He won the 2015 Fiji International, which netted him $1.125 million. Before that, he split $2.4 million with Gary Woodland at the 2011 Omega Mission Hills World Cup in Hanoi.

With these victories and the time on Web.com Tour, Kuchar is closer to $53 million. That doesn’t even factor other tournaments that he hasn’t won but earned some share of the purse.

In 2019, he’s having one of his more successful seasons. Overall, he’s raked in $5,993,739, which is second on the money list behind Rory McIlroy. The majority of those earnings have come through 1st-place finishes at the Mayakoba Golf Classic ($1.296 million) and Sony Open in Hawaii ($1.152 million).

Matt Kuchar Caddie Issue with David Ortiz

At Mayakoba, he shelled out just $5,000 to his fill-in caddie David Ortiz of Mexico. As Forbes writes, the typical compensation for a winning caddie is 10 percent of the winner’s share ($129,000 in this case).

Kuchar responded at the Genesis Open in Pacific Palisades, California, this week, explaining that the compensation had been agreed upon by the two men, in response to Ortiz telling his side of the story a few days earlier.

Golf.com reported that Ortiz sent an email in late January to Kuchar’s agent Mark Steinberg that read: ““I am a humble man, who takes care of his family, and works hard. I am reaching out to you to see if you can facilitate me receiving a fair amount for my help with Matt winning $1,296,000. I am not looking to disparage Matt or give him a bad name. Fair is fair, and I feel like I was taken advantage of by placing my trust in Matt.”

Ortiz then said that Kuchar’s side offered an addition $15,000. Ortiz said that he responded with, “No thank you. They can keep their money.”

Kuchar’s side has denied the allegations. Golf.com explained the unofficial rules of fill-in caddie agreements.

A $3,000 weekly payment for a fill-in local caddie would widely be considered generous pay by Tour standards. The sticking point is the size of the bonus. A Tour caddie typically receives five percent of a player’s winnings, a higher percentage for a top-10 finish and 10 percent for a win. These arrangements are usually handshake deals. Ortiz said that Kuchar said at the start of the tournament that he would be paid $3,000 for the week, plus an unspecified percentage of his winnings.

The two sides reportedly came to an agreement after media scrutiny.