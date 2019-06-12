Michael Gallup Having ‘Fun’ as Role Expands With Cowboys

The last time Dallas Cowboys fans saw Michael Gallup, he was shredding the Los Angeles Rams, hauling in six balls for 119 yards in the NFC divisional playoffs.

It was quite the wrap up to the season for Gallup, a third round pick out of Colorado State. The receptions and yardage were both season-highs for Gallup and showed the progression he had made with quarterback Dak Prescott through the season.

“It happened right there in the last game for me. We didn’t get the win though, so it was tough on that part. Just knowing I can do that whenever I want to has been a big motivator heading into this year,” Gallup told reporters on Wednesday at minicamp. “(It was nice) to get a little glimpse of having fun out there again.”

In all, Gallup was targeted 68 times and caught only 33 catches. He had a pair of scores and 507 yards. Statistically, he finished as the team’s No. 4 pass-catcher behind Amari Cooper, the now-departed Cole Beasley and Ezekiel Elliott out of the backfield.

Gallup will contend with Randall Cobb for catches out of the slot. The veteran addition from Green Bay singed a one-year deal with the Cowboys this offseason.

Cobb, who is 28, ranks sixth in Packers franchise history with 470 receptions, and 11th in both receiving yards (5,524) and receiving touchdowns (41).

His a career year came in 2014, a Pro Bowl campaign where he recorded 1,287 yards and 12 TDs. He’s declined in production since.

“It’s great for me,” Gallup said. “They are a little older than me and have been around this league. They do a lot of different things. Randall plays in the slot, and Coop’s outside, so I can pick both of them because part of my position is playing in the slot and moving outside. They have certain things they do well and I’m trying to get all the information I can.”

Gallup and Prescott have already showed off improved chemistry this offseason. At OTAs,

DallasCowboys.com staff writer Rob Phillips pointed out that Gallup has Dak’s ear.

“If I came to him (on a play), if I didn’t, if there was a read route or whatever,” Prescott said. “Always coming right back to me asking what I’m thinking, when I’ll get to him, what number is he in progression.

“When you have a guy like that who wants to know that, that’s allowing him to set up his routes and get open. He’s taking the next step.”

