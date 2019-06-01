MLB Odds Roundup: Latest Division Betting Futures

Monday was the Memorial Day holiday in the United States, and it’s often considered the first “official” checkpoint of each season in Major League Baseball. History also has shown that teams leading their division are more likely than not to make the playoffs despite so much of the season still to be played.

Since MLB instituted the wild card in 1995, around 60 percent of division leaders on Memorial Day have made the playoffs via whichever route. Last year, the six division leaders on the holiday (May 28) were the Boston Red Sox (AL East), Cleveland Indians (AL Central), Houston Astros (AL West), Atlanta Braves/Washington Nationals (tied atop the NL East), Milwaukee Brewers (NL Central) and Colorado Rockies (NL West).

The Red Sox, Indians, Astros, Braves and Brewers won their divisions. The Rockies lost a one-game playoff to the Los Angeles Dodgers but were a wild-card team. The Nationals missed the postseason.

One doesn’t want to declare any division race over this early in the year, but it sure looks as if Houston will win the AL West for a third straight season and the Dodgers will take the NL West for a seventh in a row as both have huge division leads. The Astros are -6600 on their MLB division odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com and the Dodgers are -3500 on theirs. Frankly, it’s not worth the return barring major injury to one of those two teams.

Just one division realistically has four teams that could win it: the NL Central. The Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs in a one-game playoff last year and are +160 to repeat at sports betting sites. The Cubbies are the current leaders despite a horrible start to the season and are +135 favorites. The St. Louis Cardinals (+600) are more than capable of winning it, while the Pittsburgh Pirates (+600) might be overachieving, but stranger things have happened.

The AL East should be tight all season between the New York Yankees (-130), Red Sox (+410) and Tampa Bay Rays (+190). That the Yankees are leading the East despite so many major injuries is shocking – and bad for the Red Sox and Rays because those guys will all be back eventually. Plus, the Yankees have the money to go out and acquire anyone, just like Boston does. Tampa Bay probably doesn’t.

The NL East appears to be a two-team race between the Philadelphia Phillies (-175) and Braves (+275), while the surprising Minnesota Twins (-1000) continue to pace the AL Central.

