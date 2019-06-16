NASCAR Schedule: Is There a Race Today on TV on Father’s Day, June 16?

There is not a NASCAR Monster Energy race today as the drivers take Father’s Day off, but there are a few other races on TV. The truck series ran the Iowa 200 which Ross Chastain won earlier in the day. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will race today at Iowa Speedway for the American Ethanol 250 at 5:30 p.m. on FS1.

The marquee NASCAR series resumes on Sunday, June 23rd at Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at 3 p.m. Eastern on FS1. Joey Logano won the latest NASCAR race on Monday at Michigan International Speedway.

Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top three at Michigan. Logano’s victory gave him a nine-point lead in the standings heading into the mini-break. Busch along with Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott make up the top five in the standings. After his win, Logano spoke about the hard-fought victory.

“You race this whole race, and you keep building that notebook up,” Logano said, per NBC Sports. “What a great execution day. Our race car was obviously fast. Our pit crew was amazing. T.J. Majors, my spotter, worked his butt off up there. … We love coming up to Michigan. Nothing like bringing a Ford to Victory Lane in their home turf, Roger Penske cars as well. This is a big win for us.”

The NASCAR Monster Energy Drivers Do Not Have a Race on Father’s Day

The drivers will get nearly two weeks off thanks to the rare non-race day. Father’s Day has always been a day embraced by the sport as NBC Sports detailed.

Family has always been a big part of NASCAR’s foundation. Brothers have raced against brothers and fathers have taken on their sons. In the course of NASCAR’s history, father and son pairings have been a major part of the sport, which gave Ken Squier an opportunity to look back at some of the great moments through the decades… Dale Jarrett’s 1996 victory in the Daytona 500 as he was being called to the checkers by his father Ned Jarrett, Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr. standing side-by-side in Victory Lane and Davey Allison’s dramatic second-place finish to his father Bobby Allison in the 1988 Great American Race are some of the highlights of the history of the sport that make every race day Father’s Day.

NASCAR Drivers & Their Significant Others Have Been Celebrating Father’s Day on Social Media

Drivers and their significant others have been celebrating Father’s Day on social media. Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife, Amy Earnhardt, posted a photo of the former driver and their daughter.

“Happy Fathers Day to the sweetest Daddy ever!” Amy Earnhardt posted on Instagram.

Kevin Harvick’s wife, DeLana Harvick, gave her husband and other dads a shoutout on Twitter.

“Happy Father’s Day to all those lucky enough to be able to call, hug or spend the day with your dad. To all those, like me who can’t, I’m sending lots of love your way. ❤️🙏🏻,” DeLana Harvick noted on Twitter.

Harvick’s primary sponsor Busch Beer posted an interview with the driver discussing what it like being a father that is at the racetrack most weekends.