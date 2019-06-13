NBA Finals Odds Have the Warriors Favored to Extend the Series

After winning for the second time in three games at Toronto, the Golden State Warriors will try to earn their first home victory of the 2019 NBA Finals in yet another elimination situation Thursday at the Oracle Arena in Oakland.

The Warriors edged the Raptors 106-105 in Game 5 on Monday after closing as one-point road underdogs, and they are listed as 2.5-point home favorites on the NBA odds for Game 6 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The status of Golden State’s Kevin Durant led to roller-coaster line movement leading up to Game 5 before he went on to start and score 11 points in 12 minutes prior to rupturing his Achilles tendon. His teammates rallied around him though and prevented Toronto from winning its first-ever NBA championship at home – for now anyway.

The Raptors would still have an opportunity to win it at Scotiabank Arena in Game 7 if they lost Game 6 at Oracle Arena, which will be hosting the Warriors for the very last time. The two-time defending NBA champions will be moving to the Chase Center in San Francisco starting next season, so they will be extra motivated to win in this spot.

Without Durant, Golden State will again rely on Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green offensively, and the trio combined for 67 points, 24 rebounds and 19 assists in Game 6. Curry had a game-high 31 points on 10-of-23 shooting, including 5-of-14 from three-point range, while Thompson made seven three-pointers and scored 26 points overall. Green’s ability to play under control will be extremely important here too since committing one more technical foul would lead to a suspension for a potential Game 7.

Toronto may have blown a big chance to win the title at home, but this team remains one of the best road performers in the league. The Raptors are riding a three-game winning streak away from home both straight up and against the spread, according to the OddsShark NBA Database. Plus, they have the best player in the series in Kawhi Leonard, who nearly willed them to victory in Game 5 like he has most of the playoffs.

Two of their last three road games have gone UNDER the total as well, so they may have to find success playing at a slower pace if they are going to eliminate the Warriors.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.