NBA Finals: Odell Beckham Jr. at Game 4 Repping the Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. is courtside for the NBA Finals and he’s repping his new squad — the Cleveland Browns.

As the Golden State Warriors look to even things up with the Toronto Raptors in Game 4, OBJ is wearing a throwback Jim Brown jersey.

Those colors look good on the Browns new No. 1 wide receiver.

The Browns gave up a first and third round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers to land Beckham in a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants in the offseason.

Beckham has hopes to one day be considered a franchise icon like Brown — widely considered the greatest player in franchise history. He was three-time NFL MVP, eight-time rushing leader, nine-time Pro Bowler and an NFL champion (1964) with Cleveland.

The Browns are fresh off mandatory minicamp, which wrapped up on Thursday. Beckham felt good enough to head out west to Oakland to catch the pivotal Finals game.

Jim Brown jersey x Fear of God ❄️ @obj pic.twitter.com/JR3YiGq8bx — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) June 8, 2019

Beckham impressed during his time at minicamp, snagging balls with one hand, showing off some fancy footwork, and even impressing in a well-spoken media session.

A one-handed OBJ catch in individual drills at #Browns minicamp pic.twitter.com/mgPLl8Qgkj — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 5, 2019

“We talk a lot about this offense, but this defense is something special and this team is really coming together. But the good part about it is that it’s the beginning of June and we still got a lot of time, we still got a training camp to go through. But I’m beyond excited about the opportunity I have here to start over, a new team. Obviously, the goal is always going to be the same — to hang banners, that’s why you play this game. We know we got a lot of expectations. We got a lot of work to do, and I think we’ll get there.”

After being selected with the No. 12 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of LSU, Beckham hit the ground running, tallying 91 catches for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns in just 12 games as a rookie. He’s made three Pro Bowls and been named Second-Team All-Pro on two occasions.

Over the span of Beckham’s first five years in the league, he’s caught 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games. He played 12 or more games in four of five seasons, and each of those years finished with 124 or more targets and over 1,050 yards.