NBA Mock Draft 2 Rounds 2019: Latest & Final Predictions for Every Pick

Our final NBA mock draft takes into account the latest Hawks-Pelicans trade. There has been no shortage of excitement during the NBA draft week with the No. 4 pick being traded twice in less than a week.

The Hawks have acquired the No. 4 pick in exchange for sending the Pelicans a package of picks including their three first round picks in 2019. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Hawks are targeting Virginia forward DeAndre Hunter with the No. 4 pick. Given the Hawks have a plethora of offensive options, Hunter makes a lot of sense as a player that can guard positions one through five on defense.

“Atlanta is pursuing Virginia’s DeAndre Hunter with the No. 4 pick, league sources tell ESPN. Atlanta GM Travis Schlenk makes a big move in lottery second year in a row to get his man. Last year, it was Trae Young. This time, DeAndre Hunter,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans now have even more control in the draft with four first-round picks. It will be interesting to see who else David Griffin selects to pair with Zion Williamson.

The Suns & Timberwolves Swapped Lottery Picks

The Suns and Timberwolves have swapped picks in the draft. Minnesota moved up to No. 6, and Phoenix will select a few spots down at No. 11 while acquiring Dario Saric.

“Minnesota has traded No. 11 and Dario Saric to Phoenix for the No. 6 pick in the draft, league source tells ESPN…Minnesota president Gersson Rosas tried to get to No. 4, No. 5 and finally moved up to No. 6,” Wojnarowski reported on Twitter.

Here is a look at our latest two-round mock draft.

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 1st Round Picks

TEAM PLAYER No. 1 Pelicans PF Zion Williamson, Duke No. 2 Grizzlies PG Ja Morant, Murray State No. 3 Knicks SG RJ Barrett, Duke No. 4 Hawks (via Pelicans) SF De’Andre Hunter, Virginia No. 5 Cavs PG Darius Garland, Vanderbilt No. 6 Timberwolves (via Suns) SG Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech No. 7 Bulls PG Coby White, UNC No. 8 Pelicans (via Hawks) SG Cam Reddish, Duke No. 9 Wizards C Jaxson Hayes, Texas No. 10 Pelicans (via Hawks) F Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga No. 11 Suns (via T-Wolves) SF Nassir Little, UNC No. 12 Hornets PF PJ Washington, Kentucky No. 13 Heat PF Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga No. 14 Celtics (via Kings) F Sekou Doumbouya, Limoges No. 15 Pistons SF Romeo Langford, Indiana No. 16 Magic SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech No. 17 Pelicans (via Hawks) C Bol Bol, Oregon No. 18 Pacers SF Keldon Johnson, Kentucky No. 19 Spurs G Tyler Herro, Kentucky No. 20 Celtics (via Clippers) SG Kevin Porter Jr., USC No. 21 Thunder F Cam Johnson, UNC No. 22 Celtics C Mfiondu Kabengele, FSU No. 23 Grizzlies (via Jazz) SF KZ Okpala, Stanford No. 24 Sixers PF Luka Samanic, Olimpija Ljubljana No. 25 Blazers SF Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State No. 26 Cavs (via Rockets) C Nic Claxton, Georgia No. 27 Nets (via Nuggets) SF Matisse Thybulle, Washington No. 28 Warriors G Ty Jerome, Virginia No. 29 Spurs (via Raptors) PG Carsen Edwards, Purdue No. 30 Pistons (via Bucks) F Darius Bazley, USA

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 2nd Round Picks