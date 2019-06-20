NBA Mock Draft 2 Rounds 2019: Latest & Final Predictions for Every Pick

NBA Mock Draft 2 Rounds 2019: Latest & Final Predictions for Every Pick

Our final NBA mock draft takes into account the latest Hawks-Pelicans trade. There has been no shortage of excitement during the NBA draft week with the No. 4 pick being traded twice in less than a week.

The Hawks have acquired the No. 4 pick in exchange for sending the Pelicans a package of picks including their three first round picks in 2019. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Hawks are targeting Virginia forward DeAndre Hunter with the No. 4 pick. Given the Hawks have a plethora of offensive options, Hunter makes a lot of sense as a player that can guard positions one through five on defense.

“Atlanta is pursuing Virginia’s DeAndre Hunter with the No. 4 pick, league sources tell ESPN. Atlanta GM Travis Schlenk makes a big move in lottery second year in a row to get his man. Last year, it was Trae Young. This time, DeAndre Hunter,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans now have even more control in the draft with four first-round picks. It will be interesting to see who else David Griffin selects to pair with Zion Williamson.

The Suns & Timberwolves Swapped Lottery Picks

The Suns and Timberwolves have swapped picks in the draft. Minnesota moved up to No. 6, and Phoenix will select a few spots down at No. 11 while acquiring Dario Saric.

“Minnesota has traded No. 11 and Dario Saric to Phoenix for the No. 6 pick in the draft, league source tells ESPN…Minnesota president Gersson Rosas tried to get to No. 4, No. 5 and finally moved up to No. 6,” Wojnarowski reported on Twitter.

Here is a look at our latest two-round mock draft.

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 1st Round Picks

TEAM PLAYER
No. 1 Pelicans PF Zion Williamson, Duke
No. 2 Grizzlies PG Ja Morant, Murray State
No. 3 Knicks SG RJ Barrett, Duke
No. 4 Hawks (via Pelicans) SF De’Andre Hunter, Virginia
No. 5 Cavs PG Darius Garland, Vanderbilt
No. 6 Timberwolves (via Suns) SG Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
No. 7 Bulls PG Coby White, UNC
No. 8 Pelicans (via Hawks) SG Cam Reddish, Duke
No. 9 Wizards C Jaxson Hayes, Texas
No. 10 Pelicans (via Hawks) F Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga
No. 11 Suns (via T-Wolves) SF Nassir Little, UNC
No. 12 Hornets PF PJ Washington, Kentucky
No. 13 Heat PF Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga
No. 14 Celtics (via Kings) F Sekou Doumbouya, Limoges
No. 15 Pistons SF Romeo Langford, Indiana
No. 16 Magic SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech
No. 17 Pelicans (via Hawks) C Bol Bol, Oregon
No. 18 Pacers SF Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
No. 19 Spurs G Tyler Herro, Kentucky
No. 20 Celtics (via Clippers) SG Kevin Porter Jr., USC
No. 21 Thunder F Cam Johnson, UNC
No. 22 Celtics C Mfiondu Kabengele, FSU
No. 23 Grizzlies (via Jazz) SF KZ Okpala, Stanford
No. 24 Sixers PF Luka Samanic, Olimpija Ljubljana
No. 25 Blazers SF Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State
No. 26 Cavs (via Rockets) C Nic Claxton, Georgia
No. 27 Nets (via Nuggets) SF Matisse Thybulle, Washington
No. 28 Warriors G Ty Jerome, Virginia
No. 29 Spurs (via Raptors) PG Carsen Edwards, Purdue
No. 30 Pistons (via Bucks) F Darius Bazley, USA

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 2nd Round Picks

TEAM PLAYER
31. Nets (via Knicks) SF Dylan Windler, Belmont
32. Suns C Goga Bitadze, Buducnost
33. Sixers (via Cavs) F Chuma Okeke, Auburn
34. Sixers (via Bulls) F Eric Paschall, Villanova
35. Pelicans (via Hawks) PG Jalen Lecque, USA
36. Hornets (via Wizards) SG Luguentz Dort, Arizona State
37. Mavericks SF Louis King, Oregon
38. Bulls (via Grizzlies) PF Grant Williams, Tennessee
39. Pelicans PG Jordan Poole, Michigan
40. Kings (via Timberwolves) PF Isaiah Roby, Nebraska
41. Warriors (via Hawks) F Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
42. Sixers SF Deividas Sirvydis, Lietuvos
43. Timberwolves (via Heat) C Bruno Fernando, Maryland
44. Heat (via Hawks) C Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
45. Pistons C Jontay Porter, Missouri
46. Magic (via Nets) F Jalen McDaniels, SDSU
47. Kings (via Magic) SF Brian Bowen, USA
48. Clippers PG Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s
49. Spurs SG Zach Norvell, Gonzaga
50. Pacers C Naz Reid, LSU
51. Celtics PG Joshua Obiesie, Germany
52. Hornets (via Thunder) PG Tremont Waters, LSU
53. Jazz PF Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest
54. Sixers SG Terence Davis, Ole Miss
55. Knicks (via Rockets) PG Devon Dotson, Kansas
56. Clippers (via Blazers) C Tacko Fall, UCF
57. Pelicans (via Nuggets) SF Miye Oni, Yale
58. Warriors PG Jordan Bone, Tennessee
59. Raptors SF Aubrey Dawkins, UCF
60. Kings (via Bucks) PG Chris Clemons, Campbell
