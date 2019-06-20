NBA Mock Draft 2 Rounds 2019: Latest & Final Predictions for Every Pick

Our final NBA mock draft takes into account the latest Hawks-Pelicans trade. There has been no shortage of excitement during the NBA draft week with the No. 4 pick being traded twice in less than a week.
The Hawks have acquired the No. 4 pick in exchange for sending the Pelicans a package of picks including their three first round picks in 2019. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Hawks are targeting Virginia forward DeAndre Hunter with the No. 4 pick. Given the Hawks have a plethora of offensive options, Hunter makes a lot of sense as a player that can guard positions one through five on defense.
“Atlanta is pursuing Virginia’s DeAndre Hunter with the No. 4 pick, league sources tell ESPN. Atlanta GM Travis Schlenk makes a big move in lottery second year in a row to get his man. Last year, it was Trae Young. This time, DeAndre Hunter,” Wojnarowski tweeted.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans now have even more control in the draft with four first-round picks. It will be interesting to see who else David Griffin selects to pair with Zion Williamson.
The Suns & Timberwolves Swapped Lottery Picks
The Suns and Timberwolves have swapped picks in the draft. Minnesota moved up to No. 6, and Phoenix will select a few spots down at No. 11 while acquiring Dario Saric.
“Minnesota has traded No. 11 and Dario Saric to Phoenix for the No. 6 pick in the draft, league source tells ESPN…Minnesota president Gersson Rosas tried to get to No. 4, No. 5 and finally moved up to No. 6,” Wojnarowski reported on Twitter.
Here is a look at our latest two-round mock draft.
NBA Mock Draft 2019: 1st Round Picks
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|No. 1 Pelicans
|PF Zion Williamson, Duke
|No. 2 Grizzlies
|PG Ja Morant, Murray State
|No. 3 Knicks
|SG RJ Barrett, Duke
|No. 4 Hawks (via Pelicans)
|SF De’Andre Hunter, Virginia
|No. 5 Cavs
|PG Darius Garland, Vanderbilt
|No. 6 Timberwolves (via Suns)
|SG Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
|No. 7 Bulls
|PG Coby White, UNC
|No. 8 Pelicans (via Hawks)
|SG Cam Reddish, Duke
|No. 9 Wizards
|C Jaxson Hayes, Texas
|No. 10 Pelicans (via Hawks)
|F Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga
|No. 11 Suns (via T-Wolves)
|SF Nassir Little, UNC
|No. 12 Hornets
|PF PJ Washington, Kentucky
|No. 13 Heat
|PF Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga
|No. 14 Celtics (via Kings)
|F Sekou Doumbouya, Limoges
|No. 15 Pistons
|SF Romeo Langford, Indiana
|No. 16 Magic
|SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech
|No. 17 Pelicans (via Hawks)
|C Bol Bol, Oregon
|No. 18 Pacers
|SF Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
|No. 19 Spurs
|G Tyler Herro, Kentucky
|No. 20 Celtics (via Clippers)
|SG Kevin Porter Jr., USC
|No. 21 Thunder
|F Cam Johnson, UNC
|No. 22 Celtics
|C Mfiondu Kabengele, FSU
|No. 23 Grizzlies (via Jazz)
|SF KZ Okpala, Stanford
|No. 24 Sixers
|PF Luka Samanic, Olimpija Ljubljana
|No. 25 Blazers
|SF Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State
|No. 26 Cavs (via Rockets)
|C Nic Claxton, Georgia
|No. 27 Nets (via Nuggets)
|SF Matisse Thybulle, Washington
|No. 28 Warriors
|G Ty Jerome, Virginia
|No. 29 Spurs (via Raptors)
|PG Carsen Edwards, Purdue
|No. 30 Pistons (via Bucks)
|F Darius Bazley, USA
NBA Mock Draft 2019: 2nd Round Picks
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|31. Nets (via Knicks)
|SF Dylan Windler, Belmont
|32. Suns
|C Goga Bitadze, Buducnost
|33. Sixers (via Cavs)
|F Chuma Okeke, Auburn
|34. Sixers (via Bulls)
|F Eric Paschall, Villanova
|35. Pelicans (via Hawks)
|PG Jalen Lecque, USA
|36. Hornets (via Wizards)
|SG Luguentz Dort, Arizona State
|37. Mavericks
|SF Louis King, Oregon
|38. Bulls (via Grizzlies)
|PF Grant Williams, Tennessee
|39. Pelicans
|PG Jordan Poole, Michigan
|40. Kings (via Timberwolves)
|PF Isaiah Roby, Nebraska
|41. Warriors (via Hawks)
|F Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
|42. Sixers
|SF Deividas Sirvydis, Lietuvos
|43. Timberwolves (via Heat)
|C Bruno Fernando, Maryland
|44. Heat (via Hawks)
|C Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
|45. Pistons
|C Jontay Porter, Missouri
|46. Magic (via Nets)
|F Jalen McDaniels, SDSU
|47. Kings (via Magic)
|SF Brian Bowen, USA
|48. Clippers
|PG Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s
|49. Spurs
|SG Zach Norvell, Gonzaga
|50. Pacers
|C Naz Reid, LSU
|51. Celtics
|PG Joshua Obiesie, Germany
|52. Hornets (via Thunder)
|PG Tremont Waters, LSU
|53. Jazz
|PF Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest
|54. Sixers
|SG Terence Davis, Ole Miss
|55. Knicks (via Rockets)
|PG Devon Dotson, Kansas
|56. Clippers (via Blazers)
|C Tacko Fall, UCF
|57. Pelicans (via Nuggets)
|SF Miye Oni, Yale
|58. Warriors
|PG Jordan Bone, Tennessee
|59. Raptors
|SF Aubrey Dawkins, UCF
|60. Kings (via Bucks)
|PG Chris Clemons, Campbell