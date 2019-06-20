Zion Williamson Rocks Slick White Suit to NBA Draft [LOOK]

After much anticipation, the 2019 NBA Draft is finally upon us. Pre-draft trades have continued to make this draft interesting and it probably won’t stop until several days from now. The biggest name in this draft, and possibly the biggest name in the draft since LeBron James, is former Duke star, Zion Williamson. It’s a surprise to no one that Zion was taken by the New Orleans Pelicans with the number one pick.

Even though the draft just barely started, Zion is already turning heads with his suit choice. Sporting a cream white suit, Zion is already drawing comparisons to LeBron James’ suit choice from his draft.

That Zion suit looks familiar pic.twitter.com/16LO6JceJB — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 20, 2019

It’s in all likelihood a coincidence that Zion is wearing a similar suit to LeBron, but it’s interesting considering the comparisons the two men have gotten since Zion took college basketball by storm. If Zion could even get close to living up to his insane expectations, he could be one of the top players for years to come.

Zion explained his suit choice in a pre-draft interview with USA Today Sports.

Zion Williamson explains why he chose the cream white suit for the #nbadraft2019. pic.twitter.com/oInW2THZ5R — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) June 20, 2019

Zion was also seen sporting a really fancy Rolex watch. An expensive watch for a player who hasn’t gotten his first NBA contract should tell you just how popular he is.

$100K+ watch for Zion on draft night? Power moves (via @darrenrovell)pic.twitter.com/htro1kqSlv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2019

While not as flashy as some of his other draftmates, Zion looks sharp and he’ll definitely soften the blow of losing Anthony Davis for the Pelicans, who was recently traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Zion’s former teammate RJ Barrett also turned some head with his decision to sport a pink getup with the lining being Canadian flags.

The newest member of the New York Knicks won’t be reunited with Zion on the Pelicans, but he’ll have a chance to grow on a team whose prospects are looking up.

Thing Aren’t Lookin’ Bad in New Orleans

With the addition of Zion, the Pelicans will barely feel the hurt from losing Anthony Davis. Sure, Zion may take a year or two to develop, but all signs point to him being a force in the league and the Pelicans didn’t have to give anything up to get him. They also got Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart from the Davis trade, so the Pelicans will be just fine. They traded away the fourth overall pick they received from the Lakers to the Atlanta Hawks, so they have a ton of drafts picks left. The Pelicans are going to be a very young team, but a few years from now, they may just be unstoppable.

