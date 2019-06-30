Nets Eyeing Tobias Harris-Kyrie Irving Duo if Unable to Land Kevin Durant

If the Brooklyn Nets don’t end up with their ideal pairing of Kevin Durant to go with Kyrie Irving, Tobias Harris is reportedly the team’s backup plan.

Ian Begley of SNY confirmed the team’s interest in Harris if Durant falls through. Harris is expected to have several suitors including his previous team the Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks. However, both of those teams will reportedly offer Harris less than max money to Harris.

Earlier in the day, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Irving was set to meet with the Nets on Sunday and that “both sides are motivated to move quickly” toward reaching a four-year, $141 million max deal.

Tobias Harris Looking for Max Money After Career Season

Harris is one of the more interesting prospects on the market, riding the fine line between a good and max-level player. However, as one of the teams with the most cap room in the league, Brooklyn would have no problem giving Harris the max he’s searching for.

Last season between his stops with the Clippers and 76ers, Harris averaged a career-high 20 points, while grabbing 7.9 rebounds per game and shooting 48.7% from the field.

He’s most recently played for the 76ers but is well-travelled, having played for five different franchises (Detroit, Milwaukee, L.A. Clippers, Philadelphia and Orlando) in eight seasons.

As for the upside, he’s proven not to be a difficult personality to work with in the locker room and doesn’t demand a high usage rate to have an impact on the game.