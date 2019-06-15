Pelicans Roster & Starting Lineup 2019 With Lonzo Ball After Anthony Davis Trade

The New Orleans Pelicans have traded Anthony Davis to Los Angeles Lakers as the Zion Williamson era officially begins. New Orleans received Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and three first-round picks including the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Pelicans GM David Griffin hoped Davis would have a change of heart after New Orleans landed the No. 1 pick, but the All-Star big man had his eyes set on greener pastures. Davis is represented by Klutch Sports founder Rich Paul who played a vocal role in having the big man moved.

Davis demanded a trade early in the 2018-19 season, but the Pelicans opted against moving him at the deadline. Griffin took over this offseason as the new Pelicans GM and will now have to rebuild the team with Williamson as the cornerstone. Here is a look at the current Pelicans roster and projected starting lineup. Keep in mind that this roster will look different after NBA free agency takes place.

New Orleans Pelicans Roster & Starting Lineup for 2019-20

C- Zion Williamson, Christian Wood, Jahlil Okafor

PF- Julius Randle (PO), Cheick Diallo (RFA)

SF- Brandon Ingram , Kenrich Williams, Solomon Hill, Stanley Johnson (RFA)

SG- Jrue Holiday, Josh Hart, E’Twaun Moore, Ian Clark (FA), Dairis Bertan, Trevon Bluiett (RFA)

PG- Lonzo Ball, Elfrid Payton (FA), Frank Jackson

Prior to the trade, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski outlined what the Pelicans were seeking in return for Davis.

Griffin is pursuing a combination of assets that include an All-Star player, a young player with All-Star potential and two first-round picks, league sources said. Those wants are on a sliding scale. For example, the better the player, the softer the requests on the draft picks — and vice versa.

These were lofty expectations set out by Griffin likely as a negotiation tactic to get as much as possible in return for Davis. The challenge for the Pelicans is Davis only has a year left on his contract and made it clear that he plans to become a free agent in 2020. Some teams found it challenging to give up a lot of assets for a player that is not committed to staying long term. However, the Pelicans still managed to get a major haul from the Lakers for Davis.

There is a lot to be excited about in New Orleans with Williamson looking like a rare talent that a team can build around. ESPN’s Mike Schmitz refers to Williamson as a point-center meaning the big man can play as a small-ball five while also handling the rock like a guard. Williamson will now be paired with Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram to go along with Jrue Holiday.