NFL Betting Odds: Cowboys & Bears Not Feeling the Love to Win Division

The Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams were the four division winners in the NFC last year, but oddsmakers don’t favor one of those teams to win it again in 2019.

New Orleans finished 13-3 last year as the conference’s top seed and won the NFC South by

a whopping six games over the Carolina Panthers, easily the largest margin in the NFL. It was

the Saints’ second straight division title, and they should have reached the second Super

Bowl in franchise history but were robbed by the referees thanks to a blatant no-call on pass

interference in the NFC title game loss to the Rams.

The Saints are largely back intact other than tailback Mark Ingram, but how much does 40-

year-old QB Drew Brees have left in the tank? New Orleans is a -190 favorite on the NFC

South odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, with the Atlanta Falcons second at

+350.

The Chicago Bears had a massive turnaround in 2018 under first-year coach Matt Nagy, who

was named NFL Coach of the Year. They finished 12-4 and won the NFC North for the first

time since 2010 – which had been the last time the Bears made the playoffs. Nagy’s offensive

acumen and the trade for superstar pass-rusher Khalil Mack made the Bears almost

unrecognizable from the 2017 version.

Chicago has the longest odds of any division favorite at +170, with the Green Bay Packers

(+190) and Minnesota Vikings (+240) right behind on those NFL odds. Aaron Rodgers has a

new head coach with the Packers in Matt LaFleur.

Out in the NFC West, the Rams are two-time division champions and of course reached the

Super Bowl, losing in ugly 13-3 fashion to the New England Patriots. Los Angeles is clearly

the most talented team in the division and a -180 favorite at sports betting sites but there are

major questions surrounding the arthritic knee of star running back Todd Gurley. He missed a

couple of late-season games with the problem and was a non-factor in the Super Bowl loss.

The Seattle Seahawks (+275) and San Francisco 49ers (+550) could pounce if Gurley misses

major time in 2019.

The only 2018 NFC division winner not favored this year is the Dallas Cowboys at +140 in the

NFC East. Make some sense as no team has repeated in the NFC East since the

Philadelphia Eagles won four in a row from 2001-04. The Eagles are the -105 favorites.

Injury-prone starting QB Carson Wentz no longer has one of the NFL’s best backups behind

him as Nick Foles left for Jacksonville.

