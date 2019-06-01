Noelia Lopez, Jose Antonio Reyes’ Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Former Arsenal star Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a car crash at the age of 35. Sevilla, the soccer star’s boyhood team, announced his death on Saturday, June 1, writing, “We couldn’t be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace.” News reports said the accident happened in Reyes’ hometown of Utrera, a province of Sevilla, on Saturday morning.

Reyes started his career at age 16, playing for Sevilla before joining Arsenal and, later, Atletico Madrid. In a twitter statement on Saturday, Arsenal wrote, “Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision in Spain. Rest in peace, Jose.”

Reyes was married to Noelia Lopez. Here’s what you need to know about Noelia Lopez:

1. Noelia & Jose Antonio Got Married in 2017 After a 2 Year Engagement

Jose Antonio Reyes and Noelia Lopez got engaged in 2015, according to Hola! magazine. The couple got married in 2017 in a ceremony in Reyes’ hometown, Utrera, a province of Sevilla. Lopez wore a wedding dress from Aire Barcelona. You can see photos from the ceremony here.

2. She & Reyes Have 2 Daughters & She Is Stepmother to His Son

Jose Antonio Reyes and Noelia Lopez had two daughters: Noelia and Triana. Triana, their second daughter, was three months old when her parents officially tied the knot; she had just recently been baptized. Reyes had a son, also named Jose Antonio, who was nine when Reyes and Lopez got married.

3. She & Reyes Just Celebrated 8 Years as a Couple

Five days before Reyes’ death, Lopez put up an emotional Instagram post celebrating the fact that the couple had spent eight years together. She wrote, Where you do not ask for anything and they give you everything. There it is. And I understood that everyone is where they want to be and who they want to be with.”

4. Lopez Worked as a Model & Won the Spanish Supermodelo 2007 Contest

Lopez was born in 1986 in Sevilla, Spain. She worked as a model, winning the 2007 Spanish “Supermodelo” contest. She made headlines again in 2010 when she was romantically linked to soccer star José María Gutiérrez Hernández, also known as ‘Guti’. In 2017, she married Jose Antonio Reyes, which whom she had two daughters.

5. Reyes Had a Previous Relationship with the Model Ana Lopez

Jose Antonio Reyes had a previous relationship with the Spanish model Ana Lopez. The two had a son together, also named Jose Antonio Reyes, born in 2008. They baptized him in a ceremony in the church of Santa María de la Mesa, in Utrera, Sevilla.