How to Watch NXT TakeOver 25 Live Stream Online

NXT TakeOver 25 is finally here. The PPV event will see Adam Cole challenge NXT Champion Johnny Gargano in a rematch of their epic encounter at TakeOver: New York, while NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler will defends her title against Io Shirai.

The event starts Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. It won’t be on regular cable TV, but you can still watch a live stream of NXT Takeover 25 on your computer, phone or other connected device via WWE Network, the digital streaming service that has exclusive coverage of every PPV event, as well as a comprehensive on-demand library of past WWE events.

NXT TakeOver 25 Preview

There will also be a TakeOver pre-show that will be available to watch on WWE Network, as well as the WWE App, Facebook and Twitter. The pre-show starts at 6:30 ET/3:30 PT. NXT TakeOver 25 will include several notable matches, including Tyler Breeze versus NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream. Check out the full match card below:

1. Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Adam Cole – Singles match for the NXT Championship

2. Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Io Shirai – Singles match for the NXT Women’s Championship

3. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) vs. The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler) – Ladder match for the vacant NXT Tag Team Championship

4. Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Tyler Breeze – Singles match for the NXT North American Championship

5. Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong

In a recent interview with Newsweek, Tyler Breeze talked about his return to NXT and how he feels its the right time for him to go for the title. “I feel good. Even if you look back at everything I did,” he said. “Filming NXT when it was still becoming a thing, not being there for four years, I don’t know how long it feels for everyone else but it flew for me until I stopped and thought, ‘holy crap it’s been four years?'”

“And then you pop back up down here and people make it known that they appreciate it,” he continued. “The fact that I get to do a Takeover, I’ve been wanting to do a Takeover for awhile, and I think especially Dream and me together is a perfect match and a perfect welcome home for me. I look forward to it.”

Breeze also discussed the chatter going around the wrestling community that he’s been demoted. “The wrestling community likes to be involved in everything and they have a lot of opinions on things. And me coming back [to NXT] they raised a lot of questions,” he said. “‘Why is he coming back to NXT? Is he getting demoted?’ And that’s not a thing. To me, personally, and to them more than ever at this point, NXT is a third brand. It’s RAW, SmackDown and NXT.”