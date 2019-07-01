New York Knicks Roster & Starting Lineup 2019 With Julius Randle

The New York Knicks have landed Julius Randle in NBA free agency. It is not Randle’s fault, but this is unlikely to be the signing Knicks fans were hoping for heading into free agency. Randle will sign a three-year, $63 million contract with a team-option for the final deal, per Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes.

“The three-year, $63 million deal Julius Randle agreed to with the New York Knicks contains a team option on the final year, league sources tell Yahoo Sports,” Haynes tweeted.

Randle averaged 21.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists last season with the Pelicans. Randle will team up with rookie guard RJ Barrett to be the new Knicks duo. Here is a look at the updated Knicks roster and projected starting lineup. Keep in mind the Knicks squad will look different after free agency is completed.

New York Knicks Roster & Projected Starting Lineup 2019-20

C: Mitchell Robinson, Noah Vonleh (FA), Luke Kornet (FA)

PF: Julius Randle, Lance Thomas, Henry Ellenson (FA), Isaiah Hicks (FA)

SF: Kevin Knox, Mario Hezonja (FA)

SG: R.J. Barrett, Alonzo Trier, John Jenkins (FA)

PG: Dennis Smith Jr., Emmanuel Mudiay (FA), Frank Ntilikina, Kadeem Allen, Kyle Guy, Billy Garrett (FA)

The Knicks opted not to offer Durant a full max contract, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne. The team-option for the third year does have significance. As Heavy discussed heading into free agency, the Knicks could look to pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021 if they are unable to land a marquee free agent this summer.

With the details of Randle’s deal emerging, we may have our answer on what the Knicks plan to do for the rest of free agency. We can expect the Knicks to sign more players on one or two-year deals. There was talk the Knicks would sign two max players like Durant and Kawhi Leonard. Without Durant, it now looks like the Knicks will turn their attention to other free agents on short-term deals.