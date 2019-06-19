Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. Drops Cryptic Message On ‘Boot Camp’

It appears the offseason is officially over for Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver dropped a cryptic message on his Instagram on Wednesday morning saying he’s going away until July 1 for what he’s calling “boot camp.”

“Going away till July 1st,” the message read. “Don’t hit me unless it’s beyond urgent. Preciate the love always. Tim to lock in! Bootcamp. See ya’ll soon.”

It’s unknown where Beckham will be putting in the work as he prepares for the season, but it’s obvious he’s taking the training for his sixth NFL season very seriously. It’s similar to what LeBron James issues when he’s in the playoffs with his Zero Dark Thirty-23 Mode.

OBJ has played in all 16 games just once in his NFL career and is coming off two seasons where he missed a combined 16 games — four last year with a quad ailment and 12 the year before with a fractured ankle.

Odell Beckham Jr. Under Fire For Offseason Schedule

Beckham has come under fire this season for his offseason schedule, only reporting to one of the Browns nine optional OTA sessions. He did show up at minicamp, where he explained the absences.

“Everybody knows their bodies,” Beckham said. “I know my body better than anybody else, so I know what it takes to get me to top physical condition, mental condition, too. All of those things. This isn’t my first rodeo. It’s not my first go-round. I just know what it takes to get there.”

Beckham said he maintained communication with head coach Freddie Kitchens through the offseason, although the first-year head coach sounded peeved at OTAs when asked about OBJ’s absences, saying he missed “a lot” when it came to the offense.

Kitchens changed his tune to a more upbeat one at minicamp.

“He’s smart,’’ said Kitchens. “It is not like this is the first time he’s opened up our book. He’s been studying and all that kind of stuff. Odell is making progress just like everybody else. Odell had some bad plays, and he had some good plays. Odell doesn’t have a magic wand. He’s going to come out and he is going to work. We just need a little bit of improvement every day.”

Recently, Beckham has been overseas in Europe promoting the release of his new shoe, the Nike Air Max 720/OBJ “Young King of the Drip.” He’s also helped spread the game through his role as an ambassador for the NFL Academy. According to Pro Football Talk, NFL Academy is a “first-of-its kind program that will offer UK student-athletes ages 16-18 the opportunity to combine education with life skills and intensive football training.”

Beckham has 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in his career. He’s averaged 92.8 yards per game and has been named to a trio of Pro Bowls.

