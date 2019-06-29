Odell Beckham Jr. Has an Insane Warm-Up Routine [WATCH]

It looks like Odell Beckham is doing his best to prepare for Baker Mayfield’s fastball.

The Checkdown posted a video of the Cleveland Browns’ star wide receiver warming up for a workout, writing in the caption that the Pro Bowl pass-catcher snags 100 ball at 50 mph just to start.

Those gloves are going to be well worn-in when Browns’ training camp starts on July 25.

Odell catches 100 balls at 50 miles per hour every day as a warm-up 😳🔥 (via @footwork_king1) pic.twitter.com/eobjSYQn6V — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) June 28, 2019

While 50 mph is plenty fast, he’ll have to crank it up a little to get on Mayfield’s level, assuming the former Hesiman winner throws anywhere as hard as Tom Brady. The Patriots legendary QB posted a photo of his throwing speed on Instagram this week and the 41-year-old’s ball was clocked at 61 mph through a radar device.

Odell Beckham Jr., Baker Mayfield Getting on Same Page

Beckham made headlines this offseason at Browns minicamp saying that catching balls from Mayfield was “completely different” than what he was used to.

“I have to get adjusted to the speed because he’s got an arm,” Beckham said. “He’s throwing that ball hard. Just catching him from the first day, it was like: ‘Wow, this is completely different.’”

Some interpreted it as a shot at his former quarterback, Eli Manning, who OBJ had criticized for not going downfield enough.

“Like I said, I feel like he’s not going to get out the pocket. He’s not — we know Eli’s not running it,” he said in an interview with ESPN last season. “But is it a matter of time issue? Can he still throw it, yeah, but it’s been pretty safe and it’s been, you know, cool catching shallow and trying to take it to the house. But I’m, you know, I want to go over the top of somebody.”

Running back Nick Chubb echoed OBJ’s sentiments that Baker puts a lot of zip on the ball.

“It’s really fast,” Chubb said. “Coming from a running back, I’m not always that far away from him, so I feel all of it coming off his hands.”

Beckham’s warm-up antics have made head turns before. During his time with the Giants, OBJ would routinely gallop around the field in pregame making pretty one-handed grabs, which became his staple after the amazing play he made in 2015.

Beckham is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and has caught 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games so far in his career.

