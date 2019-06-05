Odell Beckham Jr. Wears Watch That’s Expensive as House in Practice

Odell Beckham Jr. spoke to the media for the first time at Cleveland Browns minicamp on Wednesday.

He spoke on everything from his Baker Mayfield-Brett Favre comparison, to his desire to win a Super Bowl.

But the biggest statement Beckham made was on the field with what he had on his wrist.

OBJ was spotted wearing the Richard Mille RM 11-03 McLaren during drills in Berea.

The price tag? A whopping $191,500.

Introducing the RM 11-03 @McLarenAuto

A worthy successor to the RM 50-03 McLaren F1 presented in 2017, which was the world’s lightest tourbillon chronograph at 40 grams.

The RM 11-03 McLaren combines the stylistic codes of the British constructor with those of Richard Mille. pic.twitter.com/CLOsr3xCA7 — Richard Mille (@Richard_Mille) March 7, 2018

Despite the huge price tag, the company prides itself on making watches that can be worn.

“We make watches you can wear for any occasion, just as McLaren creates cars that can be driven on a daily basis. We don’t do watches to put in a safe waiting for the next generation,” Richard Mille said.

But NFL practice?

When you sign a five-year contract extension worth reportedly $95 million, you can take a risk. What a life the Browns pass-catcher lives.

Odell Beckham Jr. Has Super Bowl Expectations

Just like price of his watch, the expectations are sky-high in Cleveland this season for the Browns.

Beckham understands that with the collection of talent the Browns have assembled this season, the expectation are through the roof — something that hasn’t been the case for the Browns in a long time.

“I just see the potential of this team,” Beckham said. “But we’ve got to put the work in. I feel something in the air, something special that Cleveland hasn’t had in awhile and I’m happy to be a part of that.”

A storyline this season has been Beckham being scarce around the Browns offseason activities. But OBJ told reporters that he and head coach Freddie Kitchens were on the same page.

“I know my body better than anyone else. I know what it takes to get in top condition. It’s not my first rodeo. Not my first go-round. I know what it takes to get there,” he said. “(Coach Freddie Kitchens) and I had a different plan than everyone else knows. He knew my whereabouts and he knew when I’d be here . . . The good thing about it is we play in September.”

Before Beckham spoke, head coach Freddie Kitchens gave his opinion of his No. 1 WR’s progress at minicamp.

“Odell is a bright guy,” Kitchens told reporters. “He’s smart and it’s not like this is the first time he’s opened up our book. He’s making process just like everybody else. He had some good plays and he had some bad plays. “I think he’s on course for what he should be doing. Odell doesn’t have a magic wand. He’s going to come out and he’s going to work as hard as anybody.”

Now fully engaged in the offseason and around his teammates, OBJ is ready for a Super Bowl run.