Odell Beckham Jr. Comments On Tom Brady’s New Super Bowl Ring

Odell Beckham Jr. only needed a single word express how he felt about Tom Brady’s new Super Bowl bling.

“TIMELESS,” Beckham wrote on a photo of Brady with his newest of six Super Bowl rings.

Appropriate, considering Brady is 41, still winning Super Bowl rings and playing at a high level in New England. He’s the only player in NFL history to need more than one hand for all of his rings.

💍h what a night. 53 of the best pics from our Super Bowl 53 ring celebration: https://t.co/NndIbblYmf pic.twitter.com/jnmUFosGsO — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

ESPN covered some of the basics of the ring, which is the largest ever, according to Jostens.

Crafted in 10 karat gold, it features the Patriots’ logo brought to life through a custom-cut, red and blue stone. Thirty-eight diamonds surround the logo, with an additional diamond set in the star. The Patriots’ logo rests atop six Lombardi trophies, set with 123 diamonds, each accented with a marquise-cut diamond. The trophies on the ring top are surrounded by an additional 108 pave-set diamonds, which represent the number of practices in the 2018 season. Seventy-six diamonds adorn the edges of the ring. Completing the intricate design are 20 round, blue sapphires, which are emblematic of the Patriots’ 20 AFC East division championships. The right side of the ring features the team’s official wordmark above the Super Bowl LIII logo and includes the score, 13-3. The rally cry of “Still here,” which the team embraced throughout the 2018 playoffs, completes the design of the ring’s right side. The name of each recipient appears on the left side of the ring above Gillette Stadium’s signature lighthouse and bridge. To the left of the lighthouse, each ring features the player’s uniform number, encrusted in diamonds. The franchise’s sixth Super Bowl title is commemorated with a 6X and dated 2018. The interior of the ring features Kraft’s quote, “We are all Patriots,” above his signature. The palm crest features the years of the team’s previous five Super Bowl victories.

The ring features an average of 416 round diamonds and six marquise-cut diamonds for a carat weight of 8.25 carats. The 20 sapphires weigh 1.60 carats, bringing the total gem carat weight to 9.85 carats.

Beckham has been open about his expectations in Cleveland this season and his desire to “hang banners” with the Browns.

“Words don’t do it justice for being out here. I’m almost giddy. I’m like a little kid, seeing Baker, seeing this offense, and this defense is something special,” Beckham said. “This team is coming together, and it’s only June. I feel like this team is going to come together. I’m excited about it. . . .The goal is always the same, to hang banners. We know we have a lot of expectations and a lot of work to do.”

The Browns just wrapped up minicamp and will have an extended layoff before getting back together in July for training camp. There, the Browns and OBJ can begin their quest for ring No. 1.