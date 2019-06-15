OJ Simpson Joins Twitter, Memes & Jokes Ensue

O.J. Simpson is trending on Twitter because he has officially joined the social media platform. @TheRealOJ32 will be tweeting live from Las Vegas, Nevada, the city that he calls home.

Simpson hasn’t been on social media until now. He was released from prison on October 1, 2017, but has laid low and lived a quiet life out of the spotlight for the past year and a half. It’s 2019, however, and Simpson wants to tweet.

Simpson’s attorney Malcolm LaVergne confirmed that his client is prepared to write his thoughts and feelings in 280 characters or less — and added that he will keep things positive.

“Mr. Simpson is the most positive person I’ve ever met. He’s also very well informed on current events. He will not be negative. Nor will he comment on the LA thing. It will be one of the best accounts on Twitter to follow,” LaVergne told CNN.

Wednesday, June 12, marked 25 years since Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman were murdered in Los Angeles, for which Simpson was tried and acquitted.

Here’s what you need to know:

Simpson Posted His First Tweet on Friday, June 14 & the Video Has Been Watched More Than 4 Million Times

Simpson locked down his account and already got the nifty blue “verified” checkmark from Twitter. His bio is short and sweet: “If you don’t see it here, I didn’t say it.”

Simpson’s profile pic shows him sitting on a couch wearing a button-down shirt and a black dress coat. His background photo is a throwback to his football days; a snap of him in his Buffalo Bills jersey.

The former NFLer posted his very first tweet — and pinned it — on June 14. The tweet is a video (seen above) in which Simpson addresses the “Twitter World.”

“Hey Twitter World, this is yours truly. Now, coming soon to Twitter, you’ll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything. Now, there’s a lot of fake OJ accounts out there, so this one, @TheRealOJ32, is the only official one. So, it should be a lot of fun. I got a lot of gettin’ even to do. So, God Bless, take care,” Simpson says into the camera. You can watch the full video below.

The video has been watched more than 4.4 million times. The tweet has been “liked” more than 52,000 times and has received more than 13,000 comments in just 16 hours.

Simpson already has more than 227,000 followers.

Simpson’s Twitter Birth Has Caused Memes, Jokes & Tons of Hilarious Reactions

It’s no surprise that the Twitter world rose to the occasion when it came to reacting to Simpson’s new account. Dozens of memes and jokes have been circulating online, some welcoming The Juice to the platform and others making perhaps obvious jokes at Simpson’s prior run-ins with the law.

You can see some of the funniest O.J. Simpson memes and jokes below:

When you tweet at OJ Simpson and he replies: pic.twitter.com/DwaazqpW3F — Joel Rivera Schoenbach (@Joelenbach) June 15, 2019

Me: 2019 absolutely cannot get any more insane OJ Simpson on twitter: pic.twitter.com/4PhZUHGfcu — Jonah Fanning (@GmasterJ_2K18) June 15, 2019

OJ Simpson: "I got a lot of getting even to do." Everybody: pic.twitter.com/GZnBfGmOds — Josh | HOVAH (@itshovah) June 15, 2019

Me finding out OJ Simpson started a Twitter account pic.twitter.com/wQNc7LqB8x — Manny A. Caballero (@macalex92) June 15, 2019

Twitter executives after seeing OJ Simpson joined the website: pic.twitter.com/wsJ83VXgZo — The Last Straw (@LastStrawNews) June 15, 2019

