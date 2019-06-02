Pascal Siakam’s Contract: How Much Does the Raptors Rising Star Make?

From a seminary school in Cameroon to the world stage of the NBA Finals, Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam has had a meteoric rise to fame. The 25-year-old, third-year pro had a breakout performance in Game 1 of the Finals, scoring 32 points on 14-of-17 shooting from the field, as the Raptors jump-started their championship campaign with a 118-109 win over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Siakam has flown under the radar for most of his short stint in the league thus far. He was a part of the Raptors “bench mob” last season and was thrust into the starting five this season, playing alongside Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry.

At 6’9, 230 pounds, Siakam’s athleticism combined with his drive to define his game has vaulted him into a leading contender for the league’s Most Improved Player Award, averaging 16.9 points per game in the regular season (up from 7.3 ppg in the 2017-18 season).

Pascal Siakam’s Contract: How Much Does the Raptors Power Forward Make?



Pascal Siakam is currently in the third year of his rookie contract, making $1,544,951 for the 2018-2019 season. He is set to make $2,281,800 in 2019-2020 but will be eligible for an extension of his rookie-scale contract this summer, in which the Raptors will almost certainly sign.

At his current price, Siakam is an absolute bargain for Toronto, who has the fourth highest payroll in the league this season (just over 136 million dollars).

The NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement calls for first-round draft picks that are exiting their third season and heading into their fourth year under contract to become automatically eligible for the rookie-scale extension.

Since Siakam was drafted 27th in the first round of the 2016 draft and is heading into his fourth year, he will be eligible for the extension. He will have from the first day of the NBA’s new league year (July 1) until the day before the 2019-2020 season to finalize an extension with the Raptors.

According to Hoops Rumors, players eligible for these extensions can sign new deals that run for up to 4-5 years, with those contracts taking effect beginning with the 2020-2021 season.

How much could Siakam make if he signs the rookie-scale extension?



According to Hoops Hype, the max amount a team can offer under this extension would be 25 percent of the salary cap. “Using the projected $109 million salary cap for 2019-20, that means that a regular rookie scale max extension this summer will be a five-year, 158.1 million deal.”

Only five players banked on the rookie-scale extension during last year’s off-season.

Justice Winslow, 3 years, $39 million

Larry Nance Jr., 4 years, $44.8 million

Myles Turner, 4 years, $72 million

Devin Booker, 5 years, $158 million

Karl-Anthony Towns, 5 years, $190 million

Where will Siakam rank on the extension pay grade? We’ll have to wait and see later this summer. Other notable 2016 first rounders that will be eligible for an extension come July 1 will be Ben Simmons, Jamal Murray and Jaylen Brown.

It was Pascal Siakam’s father’s dream to have one of his sons play in the NBA

From seminary student in Cameroon to Game 1 hero. Pascal Siakam. What an incredible story.https://t.co/AboXIO1qze — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) May 31, 2019

Pascal Siakam was born in Cameroon and his father sent him to seminary school when he was 11. His three older brothers all played basketball, while he was into soccer.

As he explains in an article he wrote for the Players Tribune in 2016, “They played soccer, too, but each of them eventually switched to basketball when they became teenagers. They were obsessed with it as I was with soccer. My father had a little bit to do with that, since it was his greatest dream for one of his sons to play in the NBA.”

All three of his older brothers ended up landing scholarships in America according to ESPN; Boris at Western Kentucky, Christian at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), James at Vanderbilt.

Pascal Siakam would pick up the game at Luc Mbah a Moute’s basketball camp in 2011 and would eventually land a scholarship to God’s Academy in Texas which ultimately led to a scholarship offer to play for the New Mexico State Aggies.

Sadly, Siakam’s father, Tchamo, would not live to see his son play in college or the NBA as he had dreamed. Tchamo passed away from injuries he sustained in a car accident prior to his son’s 2014-2015 season with the Aggies. Pascal was devastated and wanted to return home for the funeral services but his family encouraged him to stay back.

“But my mom wouldn’t let me,” said Siakam. “She told me that my father would want me to keep playing. I was distraught, but after I thought about it, I realized that she was right.”

Siakam used the adversity of his father’s death as fuel to reach the next level.

He would go on to say in the Players Tribune piece, that “Inside of me, a new fire was burning. I wasn’t worried about proving people wrong anymore, or working to get back at the guys who had beaten on me. I was playing for my dad now. I was playing for his dream of having a son in the NBA. I wanted to make him proud and give him this gift.”