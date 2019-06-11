Patriots’ Played Paintball for Team-Building Activity After Canceled Practices

When thinking of “fun,” the New England Patriots haven’t often been the first NFL team to come to mind. That, of course, is overlooking the rather obvious assertion that winning Super Bowls has to be pretty fun for professional football players. Is that not why they play the game?

But something has apparently changed in Foxborough, Massachusetts over the past two years. For the second consecutive year, Patriots coach Bill Belichick canceled the final two practices of spring OTAs and ended minicamp with a team-building activity. What that experience would be wasn’t provided to the media, since media access to the players was also scuttled with the cancellation of practices.

Update! The Patriots went paintballing today. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 10, 2019

Fortunately, the vast horde of reporters that covers the Patriots stayed on the story and uncovered some particulars. Well, it actually appears to have been one reporter: The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. How did the Patriots engage in team-bonding this year? Paintball!

Unfortunately, there appear to be no other details available and since this wasn’t a public exercise like last year’s team-building activity at Boston’s Fenway Park, no specifics are likely forthcoming. Maybe it’s worth keeping an eye on the social media accounts of various Patriots players for some peeks.

(Although, really, if you take out your phone for photos or videos during a paintball game, won’t you get lit up by the opposition?)

So the story of the Patriots’ 2019 team-building paintball game may be left to our imagination. Did coaches participate? If so, did anyone take the opportunity to exact some vengeance on Bill Belichick for any hard practices, film room lectures, or sideline vitriol? (Maybe not the best way to make an impression if a roster spot is uncertain.)

Did Tom Brady pepper any receivers with paintballs for dropped passes or offensive lineman for missed blocks? Maybe Matt LaCosse was looking to take out some of the competition at tight end. The same might go for the receivers who participated in the exercise. And we’re talking about professional athletes who got to where they are by being very competitive. But was there anyone who maybe took the game a bit too seriously?

It would’ve been Julian Edelman, right?