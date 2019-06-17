Which Patriots Star Has Been the Steelers’ Greatest Nemesis?

Anyone who follows a specific team devotedly, game after game, surely develops a dislike (or grudging respect) for a particular opponent. Maybe that animosity is further focused on an individual player because of the success he’s had at your team’s expense.

Pro Football Focus’ Ben Linsey had such a thought — maybe without any sort of aversion — about New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his memory, Gronkowski thrived against the Steelers whenever he faced them. That inspired him to look at the numbers and determine if Gronkowski was indeed a Steelers killer.

Every NFL team has a nemesis! PFF's Ben Linsey (@PFF_Linsey) takes a look at the players who have performed best against each team in the NFL over the last 13 seasons: https://t.co/TSOTZo0Qun pic.twitter.com/aderGo2geH — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) June 16, 2019

As it turns out, Linsey’s recall was spot-on. In seven career games against Pittsburgh, Gronkowski totaled 41 catches for 685 yards and eight touchdowns. Those stats equaled a 94.5 overall grade under Pro Football Focus’ metrics, nearly the best mark that an individual player achieved versus a specific opponent.

(Only Indianapolis’ Vonta Leach, with a 95.5 versus the Texans, and Aaron Donald’s 94.8 for the Rams against the Seahawks compiled higher grades in a particular matchup.)

Gronkowski also racked up great numbers against the Broncos during his nine-year career. In six games versus Denver, he caught 34 passes for 445 yards and three touchdowns. That equaled a 92.9 overall grade from PFF.

Other Patriots also posed the toughest matchup for various NFL teams. As you might guess, quarterback Tom Brady has the highest grades against the Bills (91.6) and Jets (91.3). Cornerback Asante Samuel compiled a 92.6 mark versus the Miami Dolphins.

Who has been the Patriots’ greatest arch-nemesis? Well, it doesn’t quite make up for the 4-11 record New England has had against the Steelers during the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era, but Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a 90.5 overall PFF grade against the Patriots. In 10 matchups, Roethlisberger has completed 230-of-366 passes for 2,797 yards, 21 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 95.2 quarterback rating.

The Steelers are presumably relieved that Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season. For now, that is. There’s a prevailing belief in the Patriots organization that the star tight end will come back during the season as he misses being away from football (and is perhaps persuaded by teammates and coaches to rejoin the team).

In the meantime, the Patriots are searching for a replacement. During minicamp, Matt LaCosse appeared to emerge as the front-runner to start at tight end with Stephen Anderson possibly pairing with him as a receiving specialist. Ben Watson will join the mix after serving a four-game PED suspension to begin the 2019 campaign and the released Austin Seferian-Jenkins could rejoin the team after addressing personal issues that compelled him to ask for a one-month leave.

But it’s reasonable to assume that neither of those players will have the success against Pittsburgh that Gronkowski did.

