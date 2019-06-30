Pelicans Roster & Starting Lineup With JJ Redick Joining Zion Williamson

The massive overhaul for the New Orleans Pelicans is officially underway, as it’s been a wild offseason in the Big Easy. First came the Anthony Davis trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, followed by the selection of Zion Williamson in the 2019 NBA Draft. Overall, the Pelicans are a new-look group this season, but they also added a crucial piece immediately at the start of NBA free agency.

As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, the Pelicans and JJ Redick agreed to terms on a two-year, $26.5 million contract.

Free agent guard JJ Redick has agreed to a two-year, $26.5M deal to join the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

This pulls Redick away from the Philadelphia 76ers, where he’s had two of the best years of his career in 2017-18 and 2018-19. In turn, it also adds one of the league’s best sharpshooters as well. Let’s take a look at the Pelicans roster and starting lineup with Redick added to the mix.

Pelicans Roster & Starting Lineup With JJ Redick Joining Zion

*Notates expected starter

C: Zion Williamson, Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood, Jahlil Okafor

PF: Brandon Ingram*

SF: JJ Redick*, Kenrich Williams

SG: Jrue Holiday*, Josh Hart, E’Twaun Moore, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Marcos Louzada Silva, Dairis Bertan

PG: Lonzo Ball*, Frank Jackson

It’s worth noting that the contracts of Jahlil Okafor, Christian Wood, Frank Jackson and Kenrich Williams are either non-guaranteed or partially guaranteed, as Spotrac reveals. Specifically, Okafor and Jackson’s deals are the two that are partially guaranteed.

The signing of Redick adds an elite outside shooter and veteran leader. The 35-year-old guard has been exceptional in his two seasons with Philly, posting averages of 17.6 points and 2.8 assists per game on 44.9 percent shooting during that span. Beyond that, he’s been incredibly consistent from beyond the arc, knocking down 40.7 percent of his shots from 3-point range.

Redick is joining arguably one of the most intriguing young cores in the NBA which was put together by the Davis trade and a bit of luck in the NBA draft lottery. The Pelicans earned the No. 1 pick and proceeded to draft Duke Blue Devils star Zion Williamson, widely considered as the draft’s can’t-miss prospect.

