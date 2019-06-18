New York Jets Adding Ex-Cleveland Browns GM to Staff

The New York Jets are adding a former Cleveland Brown to Joe Douglas’ roster of personnel staff.

NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Jets will add former Browns general manager and Senior Bowl Executive Director Phil Savage to Douglas’ staff.

Rapoport reported the exact role Savage will have is currently not clear, but it should be announced this week.

Savage last served a role in the NFL in 2012 as a player personnel executive with the Eagles. He’s also held various scout and coaching roles, but his most prominent position was as the GM and senior vice president for the Browns from 2005-08.

Savage, like many who have held the GM position with the Browns this millennia, didn’t have the most successful time in Cleveland. He drafted the likes of Brady Quinn and future Hall of Famer Joe Thomas during his time there, but also had his fair share of misses.

Most recently, he was the general manager for the Arizona Hotshots of the short lived AAF.

Savage left his position with the Senior Bowl — a college football all-star game — in 2018.

Douglas came over from the Eagles earlier this month to take the Jets’ GM job.

He was previously the Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel and takes over for Mike Maccagnan, who was surprisingly fired by the team in May. He previously served as an assistant in the front offices in Baltimore and Chicago.

“You’re getting a general manager that is a relentless worker,” Douglas said during his introductory press conference. “Someone that understands a winning culture. Someone that is going to strive to put a product on the field each Sunday that competes for greatness and that I hope will make you proud.”

It has also been reported that Douglas could add ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay — his former teammate at the University of Richmond — to his staff.