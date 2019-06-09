WATCH: Is Raiders’ Antonio Brown Starting a Singing Career?

Antonio Brown’s entertaining offseason somehow got even more entertaining this past weekend. Brown took to Instagram to show off his singing chops in music video form by remixing The Weeknd’s Can’t Feel My Face, but with his own lyrics. Watch at your own risk:

Brown captioned the video with #CanISing and it’s safe to assume that he should stick with football. Brown is an exceeding talented football player, but his singing voice leaves a lot to be desired. Though Brown’s foray into the music industry is probably better than quarterback Derek Carr’s…

It is very likely that Brown will skip the music industry and stick to catching touchdowns. After his disappointing turn on The Masked Singer, you’d think Brown would avoid singing altogether, but it would appear he’s having too much fun.

When Brown was on Dancing with the Stars, he proved to be a better dancer than a singer and finished in fourth place. Though, he did suffer from an awkward issue while competing on the show. However, who knows if he’ll stop here. He also posted a video of him hanging out with Drake, so maybe he’ll make an appearance in a future song.

After a chaotic few months with his former team the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown seems to be much happier in Oakland. He’s already forming a bond with head coach Jon Gruden and Derek Carr. Keeping Brown happy could mean big things for the Raiders and even though he seems to be doing a lot of things, he still finds time to workout and keep in premier shape.

After a miserable season in 2018, injecting some fun and energy into the team could do wonders. It is unlikely Brown will take it too far with the singing stuff, but don’t be surprised if this the last time you’ve heard him show off his golden pipes.

