WATCH: Raiders Rookie Defensive End Shows off Rap Skills

Running freakishly fast for a man of his size isn’t the only skill that rookie defensive end Maxx Crosby brings to the Raiders. It would seem that Mad Maxx has worked on other skills away from the football field. According to a recent social media post, Crosby also has some talent as a rapper. Watch below:

If Crosby can rush the passer as well as he can spit out rhymes, opposing teams could be in trouble. There’s no word if Crosby would ever pursue a music career, but he certainly wouldn’t be the first NFL Player to do so. New York Jets running Le’Veon Bell just recently released an album.

Seems like Crosby may be a force for the Raiders as he’s been getting strong reviews during the offseason. “Maxx looks like a Cadillac coming off the edge,” said defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. “He’s long, loose and quick off the ball.” Crosby is raw but incredibly talented. He was the second-best run defender in the entire 2019 NFL draft according to Pro Football Focus.

Raiders edge defender Maxx Crosby had the draft class' second-highest run-defense grade last season pic.twitter.com/kWVRliY2K1 — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 31, 2019

Not only was he stout on run defense, but he also can get after the quarterback. Crosby had the second-most pressures by an EDGE rusher in the FBS since 2017 with 112. Despite this, he fell to the fourth round of the draft because he still needs to gain some muscle mass. If he can put on the necessary muscle, he could be a huge steal for the Raiders. With his athletism, it’ll be a hefty task for any offensive lineman to stop him.

Though he’s just getting started, there’s already speculation he might find himself starting opposite fellow rookie Clelin Ferrell. While he won’t be the next Khalil Mack, he’ll definitely help improve a unit that only sacked the quarterback 13 times in 2018.

Crosby wasn’t the only Raider to show off his musical talents this week. Star wide receiver Antonio Brown took to Instagram to release a music video remix of The Weeknd’s Can’t Feel My Face.

Obviously, music taste is mostly subjective, but it’s safe to assume that Crosby has a better chance at a music career than Brown. However, neither man can hold a candle to the Raiders janitor who has some serious dance moves.

The Raiders organization seems to be loaded with people who have hidden talents. Maybe we’ll find out that coach Jon Gruden is a professional level banjo player or that owner Mark Davis dabbles in gymnastics in his free time. Regardless, 2019 is shaping up to be a fun season to watch for the Oakland Raiders. With the recent announcement that the Raiders will appear on HBO’s Hard Knocks, they’ll be no shortage of memorable clips that come out from the team in the coming months.

