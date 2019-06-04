Rain Gear for Golf: 16 Best Must-Have Items

When going down the checklist for the necessary rain gear for golf, a couple of items should absolutely be on it, namely rainsuits, water-resistant pullovers, waterproof golf shoes, and quick-drying shirts, shorts, and socks.

But you don’t have to limit your inventory to clothing. Golf accessories like umbrellas and bag covers are vital pieces of gear that’ll help keep you and your equipment dry in wet conditions. So we’ve compiled a list below of some of the most essential must-have rain gear for this golf season.