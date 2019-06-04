Rain Gear for Golf: 16 Best Must-Have Items

When going down the checklist for the necessary rain gear for golf, a couple of items should absolutely be on it, namely rainsuits, water-resistant pullovers, waterproof golf shoes, and quick-drying shirts, shorts, and socks.
But you don’t have to limit your inventory to clothing. Golf accessories like umbrellas and bag covers are vital pieces of gear that’ll help keep you and your equipment dry in wet conditions. So we’ve compiled a list below of some of the most essential must-have rain gear for this golf season.
Water-resistance, breathability, and flexibility make the Frogg Toggs All Sports Rain Suit ideal for a wet day on the course. Made of 100 percent non-woven polyester, it is designed to give you full range of motion on all of your shots.
The jacket features an athletic, easy-movement cut with an adjustable hood and a full-zip front with a waterproof flap cover. The pants have a 1-inch elastic waistband with adjustable cord, four-panel cut for flexibility, and straight leg style with adjustable leg openings so they’ll fit comfortably over your golf shoes.
Available in a number of jacket/pant color combinations and a wide arrangement of sizes (from small to XXXL, depending on availability), All Sports Rain Suit from Frogg Troggs
The Men’s Zephyr Golf Jacket is highlighted by Puma’s patented windCELL technology, which is designed to keep you protected from all of Mother Nature’s elements, including wind and rain.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the jacket is breathable and flexible and is built to keep you comfortable and dry on wet days so you can concentrate on your game.
Available in 3 colors — Peacoat (pictured), Puma Black, and Quarry — the Zephyr Jacket has full-length zipper, two side zippered pockets, and the Puma “cat” logo embroidered on the left sleeve. Puma, sponsor of PGA Tour pro Rickie Fowler, is known for their stylish gear.
Jackets are a must when it comes to train gear for golf, especially in the cooler months.
Having a good grip on your golf club is of vital importance for consistent shots. And when it’s raining, it’s always not that easy, but the FootJoy RainGrip Golf Gloves will certainly help.
Sold in pairs, the glove features an auto suede knit palm for excellent grip in wet or humid conditions. The Quirky II knit material along the back of the fingers provides ample breathability, flexibility, and is quick-drying to maximize comfort. Another cool feature is a removable ball marker near the wrist.
A proper glove, coupled with a solid set of golf grips, can go a long to help your game in wet weather.
THe Helly Hansen Voss Rain Pant is fully water-resistant and is made of a lightweight polyurethane nylon material. The quick-dry inside is of extreme importance as you don’t want to be wet and uncomfortable on the course.
The pant has an elastic waistband with a drawstring closure so you can get a custom, comfortable fit.
Other features include welded seams for durability and an adjustable snap bottom hem so you shouldn’t have any problem fitting them over your golf shoes.
When talking about rain gear for golf, we don’t need to limit it to clothing as golf umbrellas are a must-have for any player who doesn’t mind getting out on the course in wet conditions. And Callaway’s Tour Authentic Umbrella is extra large at 68 inches.
The umbrella is designed to keep water, wind, and sun away from you thanks to the ventilation holes and UV 50+ protection. The ergonomic handle is comfortable and non-slip and it has an automatic push button opening system.
As for durability, the Tour Authentic has a lightweight yet strong fiberglass shaft and tension cables to help prevent the canopy from inverting. It’s a popular model with pros on the PGA Tour.
Keeping your feet dry goes a long way in staying comfortable on the course. And the ECCO Cool Gore-Tex Shoe is 100 percent waterproof, and not to mention, stylish.
Made with ECCO’s Gore-Tex Surround technology, the shoe has easy-to-replace Champ Slim-Lok spikes which are extremely lightweight and offer great traction. They’ll also help prevent your feet from tiring, resulting in more consistent play.
Other features include direct-injected midsole grid construction with inner air channels for extra breathability, a removable inlay sole, and a Dritton leather upper for better durability.
If this model isn’t your cup of tea, browse a wider selection of waterproof golf shoes.
Keep your head dry and the rain out of your eyes on and off the course with the Callaway Aqua Dry Bucket Hat.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the hat is completely waterproof and features a moisture-wicking sweatband on the interior. Staying dry will help you keep your focus on your game.
Not a fan of bucket hats? Check out other waterproof golf hat options, like the Adidas Adizero Cap, which is available in 6 colors and features moisture-wicking materials and UV protection.
Keeping you dry and looking the part are two key things the Woodworm Golf V2 Waterproof Half-Sleeve Top does.
Made of 100 percent with TPU lamination, the half-zip pullover also offers wind protection and warmth when it’s a bit cooler out. Available in Black or White and in sizes small through 3XL, the short sleeve jacket is machine washable.
It’s the perfect golf gear for rain item that can fit into the apparel pocket of one of your golf bags.
Technically not “waterproof,” the FootJoy ProDry Low Cut Socks feature DrySof, a moisture-wicking material, which is designed to keep your feet dry, so they’re perfect to wear on the course in rainy weather.
The DrySof helps pull moisture away from your feet to keep you comfortable and the material is fast-drying, so you’ll be ready and focused on every shot.
- Made of a 60 percent Acrylic, 30 percent Polyester, 5 percent Spandex, and 5 percent Nylon blend, the socks fearture FootJoy’s Comfort Seam in the toe area and a double-layered heel for added support, comfort, and durability.
Water-resistance and sun protection are the two of the major highlights of the Puli Golf Shorts, a highly recommended item when it comes to rain gear for golf.
Featuring DriFit technology, the shorts are moisture-wicking and quick drying, while offering UV 30+ protection from the sun’s harmful rays.
Constructed of 96 percent polyester and 4 percent spandex, the shorts are comfortable and designed to provide full range of motion on all golf shots. There is a button closure with a zip fly.
As for storage, these shorts have plenty. There are 6 total pockets, including 2 side, 2 back, a photo, and a multi-use pocket on the right leg. Two of the pockets are zippered and all have a mesh lining.
If you’re going to be playing in wet conditions, you’ll want a shirt that can dry quickly and the Nike Dry Victory Golf Polo does just that. Who wants to be playing in a heavy, soaked shirt? Nobody, that’s who.
The polo is highlighted by Nike’s patented Dri-Fit Technology, which not only pulls sweat away from the body, but is designed to dry very quickly. If you happen to get caught in a unexpected downpour, find some coverage and soon after that shirt will be dry.
Made of 100 percent polyester with double-knit fabric, the Dry Victory is soft, comfortable, and flexibility, all the components needed for a consistent round. The ribbed collar will help prevent curling and the 3-button placket allows to you adjust to get the perfect fit.
Moisture wicking golf shirts are a must for those who don’t mind playing in wet weather.
Sometimes the best rain gear for golf doesn’t need to be for you, but for your equipment. And this cool little gadget will keep all of your golf clubs nice and dry.
The DrizzleStik Flex Golf Club Umbrella offers full top of the bag protection. Simply put the shaft into one of the golf bag’s dividers and it will cover the entire top.
Made of 100 percent nylon, the umbrella has a extra deep canopy and an inner layer which is designed to offer club protection from the frame.
Available in 5 different colors, the DrizzleStik has a telescoping shaft and comes with storage sleeve, so you can keep it conveniently in your bag all the time.
If you’re someone who uses golf push carts, then the Rain Tek Waterproof Golf Bag Cover is something you should look into as it provides total protection from the rain.
Made specifically for 3-wheel carts, it is designed to get you easy club access by simply lifting the foam hood. There are side and lower pockets so you can get to the storage areas of your actual golf bag, as well.
Other highlights include a rainproof scorecard pocket and a high-wind protection strap.
If you’re looking for an item that is both suitable for dreary and sunny days, the Callaway Golf Long Sleeve 1/4 Zip Pullover fits the bill.
If features some of Callaway’s most innovative technology, including Opti-Dry, which pulls moisture away from the body and allows the garment to dry ultra-fast, including in the rain; Opti-Shield, which provides UPF 50 sun protection; and Opti-Stretch, which allows you to get flexibility and full range of motion on every shot.
It’s got a mock neck with a quarter zip and Callaway’s logo on the left chest. Pair it with one of the latest Callaway golf hats and you’ll the part on and off the course.
While Ray Cook is mostly known for their clubs, most notably putters and wedges, they do dabble in some rain gear for golf. And the C-Tech Waterproof Rain Suit is an ideal piece of apparel for those who play in wet conditions.
Made of 100 percent polyester ripstop material, the suit is also wind-resistant and is vented for extra breathability.
Let’s take a look the components:
The jacket has a high collar with a snap closure, 2 inside pockets and 2 front pockets, adjustable velcro cuffs, an elastic waistband to keep wind out, and the Ray Cook C-Tech logo on the back of the neck.
The pants are half-nylon lined and feature a zipper fly with snap waist, an adjustable velcro-tab waistband, hems with velcro closures to fit over your shoes while keeping water and wind out, and a back pocket with the C-Tech logo.
A quality set of golf grips can go a long way for consistent play in damp conditions. The Champkey Multi-Compound Grips have a blended rubber constructed and are designed to give you maximun stability, feel, and control in all weather conditions, including rain.
The upper half of the grip has cotton thread technology and the lower part is made of soft rubber for non-slip feel. They also feature moisture-wicking fibers making them suitable for play in all weather conditions. The electroplated top cover adds to the durability and style of the grip.
You get a pack of 13 (you don’t get a putter grip) and each is 10.5 inches in length with a weight of 65 grams (for Midsize and 50g for Standard) and a core size of .600 inches. They are available in 6 different vibrant color schemes.