Toronto Raptors NBA Finals Champions Gear & Apparel

Toronto Raptors NBA Finals Champions Gear & Apparel

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

It’s all about the North.

For the first time in franchise history, the Toronto Raptors are the NBA champions after knocking off the Golden State State in 6 games. In the title series for the first time, the Raptors took down the defending champions at Oracle Arena, the final game in the league’s oldest court.

And now you can get the latest Toronto champions gear thanks to online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge. Pick up a brand new shirt, hat, or hoodie to commemorate this monumental occasion and to let everyone know you’re a true Raptors fan.

Browse the Toronto Raptors team store for the latest NBA Champions gear at Fanatics.

Keep reading to find out how to get the freshest Toronto Raptors merchandise:

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
2 Listed Items

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

  • Published
Read More
, , ,