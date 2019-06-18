Report Reveals NFL Players’ Hilarious Company Names

NFL fans know the nicknames for their favorite players. Megatron (Calvin Johnson), Beast Mode (Marshawn Lynch), Night Train Lane (Dick Lane) and The Refrigerator (William Perry) are among the better ones.

While those are solid, a piece by The Athletic’s Daniel Kaplan has revealed some hilarious company names that might lead to some new monikers for players around the league.

In the article, Kaplan delves into what players earn from the sale of jerseys, video games and trading cards, and which NFLers haul in the most money from the NFL Players Association’s annual report filed with the Department of Labor.

While the numbers are somewhat revealing — Tom Brady is the top earner — the corporate names the players use to collect their checks is comedy gold.

Here are some of the better ones:

Sam Darnold, Trojan By the Sea

Kyle Rudolph, Red Zone Reindeer

Landon Collins, I’m an Animal

Odell Beckham Jr., Royalty Only

Kaplan said that players using corporate names makes it harder to track down who is listed in the annual report and can benefit players who want to be more secretive about their money.

Tom Brady Is King Of NFLPA Earnings

Brady did not have an interesting company handle, going with T.E.B. Capital Management. But he doesn’t need a funny name when he’s hauling in what he does.

The annual report Kaplan dove into is hundreds of pages long and reveals how much players earned from group licensing, which Kaplan explains is “when six or more players are used in the same deal.”

Brady brought in just over $2 million, according to Kaplan. Much like his play on the field, the report notes that what Brady is doing is astounding because he’s been in the same market for almost two decades. It’s been the same No. 12 jersey since his star rose to prominence.

Brady was just ahead of the surprising second place player, Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys.

“Look at the power of the Cowboys brand globally,” John Tatum, president of marketing firm Genesco Sports Enterprises, told Kaplan. “By every measure, by value, by TV ratings, and you know, the quarterback of the Cowboys is the No. 2 merchandise seller.”

The deal also benefits former players, who continue to bring in money through the NFLPA. Peyton Manning ($902,218), Troy Aikman ( $355,000) and Terrell Owens ($360,000) were among the top earners last year.

READ NEXT: Cowboys Lineman Shares Hilarious Video While Stuck In Elevator [WATCH]